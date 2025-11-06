Unified UAE Numbers launched; to provide trusted AI-powered data in real time

The UAE Government has launched the Unified UAE Numbers, the comprehensive national platform dedicated to AI-powered data and statistics aimed at providing accurate, real-time and trusted data to support decision making and drive the UAE’s readiness for future shifts. The launch took place at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025.

The Unified UAE Numbers platform is being developed in partnership between the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center (FCSC) and the Ministry of Foreign Trade, and in coordination with relevant federal and local entities. The platform will be hosted on the UAE Government Federal Network (FedNet) to ensure maximum security.

The platform is an outcome of the Economic Data Retreat, where extensive discussions focused on strengthening the national statistics system, its governance, and data exchange between entities. It will create a unified, smart national ecosystem that enhances the quality and reliability of national data, driving the UAE's transformation toward smart statistics.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said, “This day marks our transition from a phase of compiling data to one of managing knowledge. From traditional statistics to smart statistics. This strategic transformation is embodied by the Unified UAE Numbers platform, which opens new horizons for decision makers to harness the power of data to drive development, national economy’s competitiveness and the UAE’s global status.”

Al Zeyoudi added, “This platform shows how the UAE’s statistics ecosystem has matured to become capable of providing accurate, trusted and real-time data to help read economic trends and guide policies and investments. Ultimately it will strengthen the UAE’s ability to respond to global shifts and shape the future of vital sectors.”

Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State, General Secretary of the UAE Cabinet and General Supervisor of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), said, “The launch of the Unified UAE Numbers platform embodies our leadership’s vision for a future government driven by data and AI. This platform represents a major step in the government’s digital transformation, fostering a unified approach and empowering entities to make swift, precise decisions backed by trusted, real-time data.”

Al Hammadi added, “By establishing a smart national statistics infrastructure, we are building a foundation to inform public policy, bolster the UAE’s competitiveness, and accelerate economic growth across all sectors.”

She pointed out that the platform is an outcome of the Economic Data Retreat, which brought together 28 national entities in the first phase to establish 380 economic indicators and lay out a unified framework for GDP data, as well as balance of payment and investment.

She highlighted the essential role of data in formulating policy, setting priorities, measuring impact, and monitoring performance, noting that ultimately, this platform ensures that governance is data-driven, thereby strengthening the UAE’s readiness for AI adoption, achieving seamless integration of national databases, and creating an agile regulatory environment that champions both innovation and sustainability.