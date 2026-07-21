UAE official says under-15 social media restrictions unlikely to impact creator economy

The UAE does not expect proposed restrictions preventing children under the age of 15 from independently holding social media accounts to significantly affect the country's fast-growing creator economy, an official at the National Media Authority said.

Instead, authorities believe the measures could encourage safer participation on digital platforms through parental supervision, while supporting long-term growth of the sector.

"The law itself is more about under-15s not having accounts themselves. It's there to safeguard any exploitation of our children," Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director of Strategic Planning at NMA, told Khaleej Times.

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He said he doesn’t believe that the impact will be significant, but that the changes will be positive because “more of the younger generation might start using social media platforms with the supervision of their parents."

In line with international standards

The proposed legislation forms part of broader efforts to enhance online child safety and aligns with similar discussions and measures being introduced in countries including Australia and parts of Europe.

Al Zarooni said the UAE is working to ensure its regulations remain in line with international standards while taking into account feedback from parents and relevant authorities.

The director was speaking on the sidelines of TikTok’s UAE Forward event, which was attended by the company’s top executives in the region as well as representatives from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and UAE Government Media Office.

'First line of defence'

Separately, the Deputy Director General of the Information and Digital Government Sector at TDRA, also named Mohammed Al Zarooni, said the government's objective is to balance regulation with the continued expansion of digital platforms.

"There are certain legislations that need to be met and respected, and I believe that it's the first line of defence," he said.

"However, we believe that our role is to complement the growth that's happening in digital platforms. There is mutual understanding between what the government needs in terms of safety of the community and entrepreneurs using these platforms, while also helping promote the growth of such platforms."

He added that supporting trusted digital platforms would ultimately contribute to the UAE's broader digital economy ambitions. "I believe it will help the government and the country thrive in the digital economy," he said.

TikTok contributed Dh1.1 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the UAE economy and supported about 7,000 jobs, according to a report unveiled during the event. It also found that more than 70,000 SMEs actively advertise on TikTok in the UAE, while over 10,000 entrepreneurs, including 3,500 women and 1,400 Emiratis, said they started their businesses because of the platform.