UN Tourism confirms UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais as new Secretary-General

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has chosen, by a majority vote of more than 160 countries, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais as new Secretary-General of the organisation for the term 2026–2029, following her election last May by the Executive Council.

Al Nowais successfully completed all stages of nomination, election and confirmation in accordance with the organisation’s protocol, marking an unprecedented achievement.

This announcement came during the participation of a delegation from the UAE, led by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, in the 26th session of the UNWTO General Assembly, hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 7th to 11th November.

With this election, Shaikha Al Nowais becomes the first woman in the world and the first Emirati ever to lead the organisation since its founding 50 years ago, a milestone that reflects the international community’s confidence in Emirati talent and leadership, and the UAE’s success in empowering women and strengthening their global leadership presence.

Abdullah bin Touq stated, “We are witnessing a milestone moment; not only for the United Arab Emirates but for the entire Arab region and the global tourism sector. The election of the first woman to lead the world tourism system reflects a unanimous international recognition of the UAE’s distinguished position in tourism and economic diplomacy. It also confirms our leading and growing role in promoting sustainable tourism development and cultural exchange among the peoples of the world.”

He added that this milestone reflects the vision of UAE's leaders; a vision that champions excellence, innovation, and the empowerment of national talent to make influential contributions in international organisations.

Abdullah bin Touq extended his gratitude to all UNWTO member states for their confidence and support in electing an Emirati woman to this leadership role.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting the UNWTO’s programmes and action plans in the coming years, and to strengthening international partnerships in the tourism sector.

Abdullah bin Touq also pointed out that the UAE’s aviation sector has played a central role in reinforcing the country’s global position in tourism and travel, with Emirati airlines connecting East and West, facilitating the movement of travellers, entrepreneurs, students, and tourists — transforming the UAE into a global hub for economic, cultural, social, and knowledge exchange.

Addressing the UNWTO General Assembly, Al Nowais expressed her deep gratitude to all UNWTO member states for their trust and support, affirming her commitment to this global responsibility during a period that requires collective effort and forward-looking vision.

She stated, “Tourism is not merely an economic industry; it is a bridge for human connection and a cornerstone for promoting understanding, peace, and sustainable development among peoples and cultures worldwide.”

“Together - governments, organisations, private sector partners, and civil society - we will lead a new phase of collaborative work based on innovation, empowerment, and sustainability, with a focus on developing human capabilities. We aim to make tourism an inclusive sector that creates opportunities for all - especially youth, women, and local communities - to drive sustainable growth and global cultural exchange.”

Al Nowais outlined her vision for leading global tourism, centred on turning challenges into opportunities and redesigning tourism systems to meet local community needs while strengthening national economies. She emphasised the importance of partnerships to expand the organisation’s capacity to support developing countries through training, capacity-building, financing, and knowledge sharing.