UN Security Council condemns drone attack near UAE's Barakah nuclear plant

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The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the egregious drone attack on an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra region in the UAE.

They underscored that the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international law with grave risks for civilian lives, infrastructure and the environment.

In a statement issued last night, the members expressed deep concern over this dangerous escalation and demanded the immediate and permanent cessation of all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, including attacks and threats of attack against peaceful nuclear facilities.

In this context, the members of the Security Council noted relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, and expressed concern vis-à-vis such attacks or threats of attack against peaceful nuclear facilities.

The members of the Security Council further took note of the statement of the Director-General of the IAEA which expressed grave concern about the incident and underscored that military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable.

The members of the Security Council called on States to adhere to the highest standards of nuclear safety, security and safeguards, and to refrain from any action that may endanger nuclear safety and security. They reaffirmed that the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant was designed, constructed and is operated in accordance with the highest international standards and under the oversight of the United Arab Emirates’ Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, and in line with the safety standards of the IAEA.

The members of the Security Council affirmed their full commitment to promoting the maintenance of peace and stability in the Middle East and reiterated their strong support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.