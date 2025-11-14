'Without exception': UAE calls for accountability in Sudan atrocities

The UAE has called for accountability for all those responsible for atrocities in Sudan, underlying the importance of a recent Quad statement that called for immediate ceasefire in the conflict that erupted in 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

During a special session by the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Sudan's Al Fasher on Friday, Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations & other International Organisations in Geneva said: "The warring parties must halt their obstruction of humanitarian access, and the international community must ensure that those responsible for atrocities are held accountable, without exception".

The fall of Al Fasher to the RSF on October 26 cemented its control of the Darfur region in the more than 2-1/2-year civil war that it has been fighting with the Sudanese army.

Women fleeing the city have reported killings and systematic rape while others have described civilians being shot in the streets and attacked in drone strikes.

The UN body stated that it will consider a request for a fact-finding mission on mass killings during the fall of the Darfur city to RSF.

"The horrors on the ground only confirm there is no military solution to this civil war," Al Musharakh said, while underscoring a recent statement issued by the Quad and provides a definitive roadmap to end this conflict. The statement calls for a humanitarian truce leading immediately to a permanent ceasefire, and a transition to an independent civilian-led government not controlled by either warring party.

The Quad comprises the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.

UAE's support to Sudan

The UAE has provided support to Sudan since the onset of the conflict, both financially and politically. The country has sent $3.9 billion of humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people between 2014 and 2025. In addition to this, more than 122 cargo planes were sent to Port Sudan and Darfur, carrying 8,300 tonnes of food, medical supplies, and shelter materials in 2023 and 2024.

Two field hospitals were also constructed in Chad's Am Djarras and Abéché to serve Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries. The UAE has also opened a hospital in South Sudan and provided support for 127 health facilities across 14 states in the African country.

Direct assistance was also given to more than 650,000 people inside Sudan, as well as 100,000 food baskets delivered to Al Jazirah and Kassala via an air bridge of 14 flights in November 2024.

(With inputs from Reuters)