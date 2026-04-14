Umrah visa: What UAE pilgrims must know as Saudi Arabia exit deadline nears

Pilgrims holding valid Umrah visas currently might not be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia as authorities tighten rules ahead of the Hajj season.

UAE based Hajj and Umrah operators have said that Saudi Arabian authorities have set April 18 as the final deadline for all Umrah visa holders to exit the Kingdom, marking the end of the current Umrah season.

"Residents who have scheduled their travel after April 13, may not be allowed to enter Makkah. And UAE residents who are already in Makkah are advised to leave before the last date,” said Qaiser Mahmood from Asaa Travel and Tourism.

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Travel agents said that movement has already stopped. Shihab Perwad, consulatant at Rehan Al Jazeera Travels said, “Umrah visas are not being issued now, and travel has effectively stopped. Even those who already have Umrah visas are not able to travel at this stage,” said Perwad.

“People who had bookings earlier have had to cancel, and there will be no movement now until the season reopens after Hajj.”

Makkah entry restricted

Saudi Arabian authorities have enforced strict entry controls into Makkah as part of preparations for Hajj. Operators said that from April 13, only the following categories are allowed to enter the holy city:

Hajj permit holders

Makkah residents

Workers with official permits

Anyone not from from the above categories will be turned away at checkpoints.

According to operators, no one will be allowed to remain in Makkah without a valid Hajj permit after April 18.

Permits suspended, season paused

Mahmood said that Umrah permits issued through the Nusuk platform will remain suspended. “So registering a travelers details on Nusuk app was mandatory and now the app doesn't support new pilgrims for Umrah until May 31, meaning no new bookings or pilgrimage movements during this period," said Mahmood.

The tightening of rules has forced UAE residents to cancel travel plans. Zaman Shareef, a businessman and a resident of Al Maktoum Road in Dubai, said his family had planned a quick travel for Umrah on April 15 but had to call it off.

“We had everything planned and even held multiple-entry visas. We wanted to perform a quick umrah before the Haj season. Now that the new rules were announced, we realised we would not be allowed to enter Makkah,” he said.

“Now we will plan again after Hajj when the situation becomes clearer,” added Zaman.

Saudi Arabia had earlier stopped issuing Umrah visas mid-March and closed entry for pilgrims in April.

The April 18 deadline now serves as the final cut-off for all pilgrims to exit the country, as authorities focus on ensuring smooth and controlled Hajj operations.