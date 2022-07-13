Umm Al Quwain Ruler performs Haj, praises Saudi Arabia for successful pilgrimage season

The emirate’s media office posted an image of Sheikh Saud in Makkah

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 1:19 PM

The Umm Al Quwain Ruler was among the thousands of pilgrims who performed the Haj this year. On Wednesday, the emirate’s media office posted an image of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, in the Ihram attire seated in a prayer space in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Men's Ihram attire consists of two white clothes, without seams, hems or buttons, and is worn by pilgrims while performing the Haj or Umrah.

The Umm Al Quwain media office tweeted that Sheikh Saud performed the ritual of stoning the devil on the first day of Tashreeq at the Jamarat in Mina. He was accompanied by other royals.

The UAQ Ruler also toured an exhibition of the Kiswah — the cloth that covers the holy Kaaba. He was briefed about the process of preparing the drape.

Sheikh Saud praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the successful organisation of this year’s Haj. He appreciated the efforts made by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, and the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, to serve the guests of Allah.

He also prayed that Allah accept the Haj made by pilgrims from around the world.

This year’s Haj season welcomed around one million pilgrims for the first time after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

