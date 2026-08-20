Public in Umm Al Quwain warned against fake holiday rental ads online

Residents and visitors in Umm Al Quwain have been warned while dealing with rental holiday venue advertisements across the emirate.

The Umm Al Quwain Police has urged the public to be careful while dealing with online ads for chalets, rest houses, villas and farms.

The authority stressed the importance of verifying the authenticity of the advertisement and the credibility of the advertiser before making any booking or payment.

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Such scams often start with "advertisers" offering attractive prices to lure their victims into transferring money.

The police warned the public against falling for such deals and transferring money to personal or unidentified accounts. They must verify the advertiser’s details and the authenticity of the property being offered before completing any financial transaction.

Community members have been urged to report any fraud attempts, suspicious advertisements or websites through the approved official channels.

How to verify

Here's how holidayers can verify whether the advertisements are real or not.

Verify the advertiser's identity and ownership of the property.

Never transfer money before verifying the property and its location.

Request a contract or an official booking confirmation.

Keep copies of all messages, documents, and payment receipts.

Earlier this year, Dubai Police also warned against a rise in fake travel offers and fraudulent holiday bookings during the busy vacation season.

The authority said that scammers target residents with fake travel packages, hotel reservations and airline tickets advertised at massive discounted prices to lure victims into making quick payments.

Authorities said that electronic fraud linked to fake travel and tourism offers tends to increase during holiday and summer vacation periods, as fraudsters exploit people's desire to secure low-priced deals and attractive bookings to international tourist destinations.