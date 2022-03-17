Ukraine crisis: Sheikh Mohammed orders emergency aid to support civilians affected by conflict

This is the first instance of tremors being felt in the country this year
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered emergency humanitarian relief flights to support civilians fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
The two flights transporting essential relief departed from Dubai and Sharjah airports with relief material to facilitated by International Humanitarian City in Dubai (IHC).
Emirates Airlines provided its Boeing 777-ER Cargo plane for the first aid and relief shipment that departed from Dubai for Warsaw in Poland. This aid, which was transported as part of the collective efforts of United Nations organisations such as the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD), International Medical Corps (IMC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Fittest, World Health Organization (WHO) and other aid organisations, is expected to support around 50,000 beneficiaries.
The second flight operated by Aramex Airline B747F Cargo departed from Sharjah airport for Liege in Belgium carrying an aid consignment from the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The aid material is expected to benefit around 35,000 people.
The latest aid comes in addition to the aircraft dispatched by the UAE on March 7 as part of its emergency relief efforts to assist civilians in Ukraine.
“UNHCR is proud of its strategic partnership with IHC in Dubai, and we appreciate this important contribution which represents the generosity of the Government of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This contribution will support UNHCR’s emergency response in Ukraine and neighbouring countries,” said Nadia Jbour, Head of UNHCR Office in the UAE.
Through their logistics hub in Dubai, IHC’s members can immediately and efficiently deliver lifesaving supplies and emergency aid to countries around the world.
