UK-UAE travel: Emirates flight from Manchester to Dubai delayed due to technical issue

Media reports said that the A380 aircraft had its emergency slide open and accidentally inflated at Manchester Airport

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 9:17 AM Last updated: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 9:31 AM

An Emirates flight from Manchester to Dubai has been delayed due to a technical issue.

Dubai’s flagship carrier said the passengers are accommodated on another flight.

“Emirates flight EK022 from Manchester to Dubai, scheduled to depart on December 19 at 8.50 am (Manchester time), has been delayed due to a technical issue. Affected passengers are being provided with assistance, and will be re-accommodated on a replacement aircraft due to depart from Manchester on December 20 at 6 am,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The world’s largest international carrier has been ramping up operations after the pandemic to meet the demand for growth in the travel sector. It scaled up its UK operations as well to meet sustained demand ahead of the holiday rush.

It currently serves the UK with 119 weekly flights across seven hubs including six times daily to London Heathrow; three times daily to London Gatwick; a daily service to London Stansted; three times daily to Manchester; a double daily service to Birmingham; daily flights to Newcastle; and a daily service to Glasgow.

The airline, which grounded most of its 116 A380s at the peak of the pandemic, is targeting to bring back all of its A380s to operations by the end of next year.

Media reports said that the A380 aircraft had its emergency slide open and accidentally inflated at Manchester Airport.

“Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance,” the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: