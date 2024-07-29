UK graduate visa to help UAE students stay for 2-3 years after college

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 5:51 PM

The UK is providing some reassuring news for international students, especially those coming in September 2024, reaffirming that it is a welcoming destination that values the contribution of international students.

The UK's Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson’s speech at the Embassy Education Conference (in London) recently indicated encouraging remarks for overseas students.

She said “These people (international students) are brave. They move to a new culture, far away from their homes and their families. They take a leap of faith, hoping to develop new skills and chase new horizons. And I am enormously proud that so many want to take that leap here in the UK. And we will do everything we can to help them succeed.

“That’s why we offer the opportunity to remain in the UK on a graduate visa for 2 years after their studies end – or 3 for PhDs – to work, to live, and to contribute.”

In a statement to Khaleej Times, Edward Hobart, UK Ambassador to the UAE explained that the United Kingdom that provides world leading education, is also enriched by attracting students from all round the world, including the UAE.

He said, “International students from the UAE make significant contributions to the UK by bringing their skills, experience, and diverse backgrounds to the country. For students here considering studying in the UK and those already preparing for the academic year ahead, this is a wonderful opportunity for those eager to continue their studies and then begin their professional journey in the UK.”

Notably, there has been a significant increase in UAE students being accepted into British universities this year. Over 8,000 UAE students are currently studying in the UK, nearly double the number from five years ago, according to the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

This number is poised to rise as the UK's Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) received 3,690 applications from UAE students by January 31 for undergraduate courses starting in September 2024.

Hobart added, “International students are warmly welcomed and also have the option to stay and work, or seek employment, for two years after graduation under our graduate visa route. The reaffirmed commitment to the graduate visa route from the new Labour government is a clear reassurance and indication of UK’s dedication to world-class education and fostering diverse and inclusive communities, where international students are not just welcomed, but valued and integral to our society."

New Labour government pledges greater support

However, this growth occurs as the European Union (EU) offers more relaxed visas for GCC students.

Hale Education UK and Research Specialist Sam McNeilly said “The UK’s graduate visa scheme allows students studying all subjects to remain in the UK for two years following the completion of their degree. Not only is this generous in comparison to post-study work options in other popular study destinations, it provides graduates with access to one of the world’s leading economies and a diverse job market, which has exceptional opportunities in sectors such as finance, technology, healthcare and creative industries. Moreover, the scheme presents a pathway to permanent residency once a graduate finds employment”

Meanwhile, there was much talk from the previous government about abolishing the graduate visa due to the government’s measures to curb immigration. However, following this month’s election, as the new Labour government pledges greater support for the UK’s higher education sector, the scenario appears promising to students who choose the UK as their preferred study destination, stressed education consultants.

”While this is yet to be demonstrated in concrete policies, it does highlight a move in a much more positive direction for international students wishing to study in the UK. The latest data shows approximately 700,000 international students studying at UK higher education institutions which equates to roughly a quarter of all UK university students. This is a 37 per cent increase in the three years since the scheme was introduced,” added McNeilly.

Rema Menon Vellat, Director, Counselling Point Training and Development, stressed although currently the job market in the UK may not be robust, the scenario could change in the next few months. “Keeping this in mind, I have students who have applied and secured admissions at various UK universities.”

She added, “Students who have invested time, effort, energy, and money in their higher education are naturally looking at opportunities to secure jobs and get an insight into working in the UK.”

Menon highlighted that such exposure would help students in their chosen careers. “I’m hopeful that the job market will improve in the coming months. The international education landscape is undergoing change due to various factors including geopolitical reasons, visa regulations, financial reasons etc.”

How do students feel?