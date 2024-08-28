UAE's women engineers braved challenges, 'doubts' from society to excel in a male-dominated field

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 8:00 AM

Two Emirati women engineers in the waste-to-energy sector are shining examples of innovation and perseverance. Their success underscores the significant strides Emirati women are making in the fields of environmental sustainability and renewable energy in the UAE, traditionally dominated by men.

Fujairah-based Amna Al Yammahi, 31, joined her company Veolia, a renowned French company specialising in waste-to-energy technology, during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a background in Mechanical Engineering from UAE University, she initially worked at a desalination plant in Fujairah before moving to Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Despite facing initial difficulties, Amna found that the supportive environment and the opportunities provided allowed her to quickly excel in her field. She noted: “I was not treated as a beginner; the support and environment here have been crucial in my growth.”

Amna's transition from a mechanical engineer to a Maintenance Support Engineer has been marked by her dedication to on-site work.

She emphasised the importance of being present at work sites to oversee and ensure high standards. “You can’t understand what’s happening without being there,” she said.

Her role now involves leading a team and managing various aspects of operations. She is determined to continue advancing in her career and expand her horizons.

Reflecting on her journey, she mentioned the initial scepticism she faced as an Emirati woman in her field. “People were hesitant at first, but I was determined to change their perception. If I wasn't on site, I wouldn’t learn,” she says.

Amna believes that Emirati women have moved beyond mere empowerment, thanks to the support and opportunities provided by the UAE.

Fatima Nasser, 27, who graduated in Chemical Engineering from Khalifa University in 2020, faced significant challenges during her studies due to the pandemic.

Despite the difficulties, Fatima earned a scholarship to continue her education in France, studying at one of the country’s prestigious universities in Environmental Engineering and Risks.