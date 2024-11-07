UAE’s viral nanny: How this 59-year-old house help has become a TikTok sensation

What started as just a way to share her love of cooking has turned a 59-year old nanny working in the UAE into a social media sensation. Jameela Runo Dikhoro, affectionately known as Mama Jameela, has captivated the hearts of thousands of followers across TikTok and other social media platforms.

Her delicious recipes and warm personality have made her a household name — not just in the UAE but across the Arab world.

Born in 1965 in Indonesia, Jameela’s early years were beset with hardships. "My mother passed away when I was just seven. My two sisters and I lived a difficult life and worked on farms to survive. From a young age, we worked as a domestic helper in various homes," she told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A difficult childhood shaped Jameela's determination to seek a better life for herself. Later, she decided to leave Indonesia in search of better opportunities. After spending 10 years working in Saudi Arabia, she moved to the UAE in 1993, where she found a steady job with an Emirati family who would eventually become her second family.

Now, 31 years later, Jameela remains with the same Emirati family, who she describes as her own. “I love them and feel like a part of their family. I receive all the support and encouragement from them, and this is not surprising given the generosity and kindness of the UAE and its people.”

'I love the Arabic language'

Eventually, it was the encouragement of her Emirati family that led to Jameela’s social media breakthrough. Initially, she shared her cooking videos on TikTok, offering viewers a glimpse into her kitchen, where she whips up traditional dishes alongside popular Middle Eastern recipes – while explaining everything in Arabic.

Jameela learned how to speak Arabic as she worked in Arab families. "I love the Arabic language, and living with an Arab family helped me learn it. I also read the Quran, which helped me further.”

Diverse audience

Mama Jameela’s rise to social media fame has been nothing short of remarkable. Within just two years, her online presence has flourished, and she now enjoys a loyal following of more than 200,000 fans. "I feel happy, joyful, and loved by people. Their support and encouragement mean a lot to me," she said.

Her videos, which showcase everything from simple home-cooked meals to complex festive dishes and pastries, have become a source of inspiration for many. “I learned cooking through practice and experience,” said Jameela Her recipes, which often feature a combination of rich, aromatic spices and fresh ingredients, have struck a chord with a diverse audience. From Lebanese dishes to Emirati favourites such as Machboos, and global dishes like pasta, Jameela’s cooking videos provide a unique cultural bridge. Looking ahead, Jameela hopes to expand her reach further. “I want to share my recipes with as many people as possible and spread the love,” she underscored. The Emirati family that Jameela works for also expressed their admiration for her. “Jameela is more than just our help,” said Um Khalifa, the mother of the family that Jameela works for. “Jameela is an integral part of our family. She’s dedicated, kind, and has a positive energy always.” ALSO READ: YouTuber MrBeast becomes the 8th person to climb the Burj Khalifa. Who were the first seven? 'Don’t forget your headscarf': New UAE community challenge goes viral