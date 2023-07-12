UAE's Sheikh Mohamed, India's Modi to hold talks: How their ties have grown over the years

During PM Modi's upcoming visit, the two leaders will explore avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations between their countries

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 5:21 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Abu Dhabi on July 15, following a two-day trip to France. As part of his official visit to the UAE, Modi will engage in discussions and meetings with the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the leaders will explore avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Over the years, the two leaders have met each other for important discussions. Here’s a look at their past interactions:

2022

Last year in June, Modi visited Abu Dhabi and met President Sheikh Mohamed, who received him at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport. Senior members of the royal family were also present at the reception at the airport.

Modi shared a tweet, conveying his gratitude to the UAE leader. The post was shared in Arabic as well as English.

2021

The UAE President and Modi engaged in a telephone conversation as they could not meet in person owing to the pandemic.

As part of the conversation, Modi expressed his gratitude and recognition for the United Arab Emirates' assistance to the Indian community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Modi also extended his best wishes for Expo 2020, which was set to kick off a month later that year.

2019

Modi was conferred with the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour for his exceptional leadership, by then Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed.

The award recognised Modi’s “distinguished leadership for giving a big boost to bilateral relations between India and the UAE.”

2017

Sheikh Mohamed visited India as the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade and was received by PM Modi at the Delhi airport.

“Welcome to India, HH Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We are honoured to host you and delighted that you will join our Republic Day celebrations,” the latter later tweeted.

Modi’s July 15 visit this year will also provide an occasion to deliberate on how the two countries can collaborate regarding global issues, specifically considering the UAE's presidency of COP28 of the UNFCCC, and India's G-20 presidency, where the UAE has been extended a special invitation.

