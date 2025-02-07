UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed discusses AI, economic ties with French President in Paris

Photos: Wam

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and President Emmanuel Macron of France discussed various aspects of the longstanding and strategic partnership between the two countries during Sheikh Mohamed's working visit in France.

The leaders also discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, investment, and cultural fields. They also addressed ways to deepen collaboration in climate action, energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and other areas aligned with their shared vision for sustainable development and prosperity.

During their meeting at the Élysée Palace, the two leaders discussed regional and international developments, exchanging views on key issues and reaffirming their commitment to continued dialogue and collaboration. They also underscored the importance of working together to advance peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond while addressing pressing global challenges.

Commenting on the strong ties between the UAE and France, President Sheikh Mohamed highlighted their constructive collaboration across multiple sectors, particularly in energy and climate action. He also noted that the two nations have maintained a Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership since 2022 and launched the UAE-France Bilateral Climate Investment Platform last year.

Furthermore, President Sheikh Mohamed noted that the two countries share a commitment to the responsible use of artificial intelligence for global development, as well as cooperation in the protection of world heritage and other areas of mutual interest.

Both leaders also attended the signing ceremony of the UAE-France Framework for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and member of the Abu Dhabi Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council signed the agreement on behalf of the UAE while Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Éric Lombard, Minister for the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty signed on behalf of France.

The UAE and French Presidents reviewed collaboration under the joint UAE-France Framework Agreement, targeting investment in a 1GW AI Campus in France.