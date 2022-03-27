UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Yair Lapid during his first official visit to Israel

'Stan' the 67 million-year-old dino fossil, will be one of the main exhibits at at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi
UAE
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, during his first official visit to the State of Israel.
During the meeting, the two top diplomats explored the avenues of enhancing their bilateral relations within the framework of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement signed by the two countries.
The two ministers also discussed issues of interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments, including the crisis in Ukraine.
Sheikh Abdullah thanked Lapid for the warm reception during his maiden official visit to Israel, noting that the two nations share a common will to strengthen their bilateral relations and expand their development partnership at various levels.
The UAE top diplomat added that the UAE-Israeli relations are steadily growing and evolving in many sectors, since the signing of Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, adding that the two nations are working together for a prosperous future for their peoples and the peoples of the entire region.
Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the importance of building on the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in order to achieve peace in the region, consolidate the pillars of security and stability, and fulfill the aspirations of the region's peoples for development and prosperity.
"Consolidating regional and global peace and stability is a primary driver of the UAE's foreign policy and an integral part of its 10 Principles for the Next 50. And the UAE is looking forward to working with its regional and global partners to achieve this goal," Sheikh Abdullah said.
The meeting was attended by UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel Mohamed Mahmoud Fateh Ali Abdulla Al Khaja.
