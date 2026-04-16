UAE’s sagacity, wisdom prevented conflict from escalating further, says Pakistan ambassador

The UAE’s “sagacity and wisdom” prevented the Middle East conflict from escalating further, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE said.

“The UAE has been a victim during the recent regional conflict, which it tried hard to prevent, and the way the country demonstrated its defence capability, resilience, and strategic wisdom in the face of aggression and provocation prevented the conflict from escalating further. That is the UAE’s contribution to keeping the region stable. That proves that UAE remains an anchor of stability for the regional countries. We praise the UAE and the leadership provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during these difficult times,” Shafqat Ali Khan told Khaleej Times in an interview.

After the Middle East war involving the US, Israel, and Iran broke out on February 28, Tehran launched missiles and drones at Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, which intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 drones fired by Iran during the six-week war.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Overall, the UAE has contributed to regional stability through its wisdom, sagacity, and maturity. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the UAE in facing these challenges,” Khan added.

The ambassador expressed hope that the second round of US-Iran talks, which could take place in Islamabad, would result in a successful deal, as there is “much at stake for all countries in the region.”

Khan pointed out that other countries have also contributed to the ceasefire and peace efforts.

“It is not just Pakistan alone doing this. Other countries such as Egypt, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia have contributed, and Pakistan became the venue for these talks, which were unprecedented at such a senior level. All of us were hoping that the parties would reach a conclusive outcome, but that did not happen. However, that does not mean the door to peace is closed. The process is still ongoing,” the ambassador added.

Diplomacy, dialogue is the way forward

Pakistan has played a central role in the ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran war and in bringing the warring parties to the negotiation table.

Khan said Pakistan has taken this initiative “with great humility” as part of its policy of positive diplomacy.

“The region has suffered enormously, and we believe that diplomacy and dialogue are the way forward. We have made our modest contribution, and from the beginning, we have been trying to develop a framework that could help move dialogue forward. We have achieved some success, but we know the road to a final settlement is arduous and complicated. Yet, it is not impossible,” the ambassador said.

“There is too much at stake. The entire region is involved and invested in a peaceful outcome. We want to overcome this challenge and move towards common prosperity and stability.”

Closer to GCC

The ambassador believes that Pakistan’s positive diplomacy will bring it even closer to the Gulf countries.

“All of us – the GCC countries and Pakistan – are invested in peace. We all believe in diplomacy and a peaceful neighbourhood. Importantly, we are all going to benefit from a peaceful outcome; we are its direct beneficiaries. Pakistan has always been a close ally of the GCC, and these countries have been the bedrock of support for Pakistan in all the challenges we have faced in recent years and historically as well. There is a very special bond between all the GCC countries, particularly the UAE, and Pakistan, which we cherish,” he added.

No exodus

The ambassador said the UAE is a second home for Pakistanis for decades; therefore, there was no exodus during the regional conflict.

During the six-week war, 12 people died due to the falling debris from the successful interception of missiles and drones by the UAE Armed Forces fired by Iran. This included Pakistani nationals as well.

Khan thanked the UAE government and its people for taking care of the Pakistani community during the conflict.

“I acknowledge with the deepest sense of gratitude the care and protection provided by the UAE government to our community. The UAE also generously accommodated a large number of Pakistanis who were stranded at the airport at the start of the war. This gesture is unprecedented. It is no fault of the UAE government, yet they took care of all of them.”

He noted that the Pakistani community was also a victim of this conflict.

“Our people lost their lives due to debris falling while driving cars and working on sites. The local authorities took great care of them and helped us repatriate their bodies to Pakistan. The injured were also provided the best possible healthcare. I visited them in the hospital and they were provided world-class medical care.”

The ambassador also praised the Pakistani community in the UAE for playing a positive role by adhering to local laws and regulations.

Growing trade

There are around two million Pakistani nationals living and working in the UAE across various walks of life. In addition, approximately 1.3 million Pakistani tourists visit the Emirates every year.

The UAE has been a major investor in Pakistan, with big names such as e&, AD Ports, DP world, and Alfalah Bank, Mashreq Bank having invested in the South Asian country.

In addition, the UAE has announced a $10 billion commitment in different sectors in the coming years.

Ambassador said bilateral trade between the UAE and Pakistan, which reached $10 billion during the 2024-25 fiscal year, is growing at a good pace this year.

“The trend is very positive, as data shows that trade between the two countries grew by 30 per cent from July 2025 to February 2026 compared to the same period in the previous year. This is a very positive development, and we are confident that trade will expand further. It will become another vehicle to strengthen this exemplary bilateral relationship,” he added.