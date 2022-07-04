UAE's Arab Reading Challenge champion announced

The outlet serves a wide variety of South Indian dishes
UAE1 day ago
Mohammed Ali Al Yamahi from Fujairah has been announced as the winner of the UAE edition of the sixth Arab Reading Challenge (ARC). He was crowned the winner at an award ceremony at the HCT Men’s University on Monday. The boy said he reads between four and five hours every day.
Al Nouf Elementary School from Sharjah was awarded the best school, while Muna Shahin from Sharjah was crowned the best supervisor.
Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the ARC challenges students to read as many books as possible in one academic year.
More details to follow
The outlet serves a wide variety of South Indian dishes
UAE1 day ago
Authorities have launched a safety campaign to reduce accidents
UAE1 day ago
Study finds unique evolutionary patterns in the birds
UAE1 day ago
UAE President, Vice-President send cables of condolences on the loss of lives in the earthquake that hit southern Iran
UAE1 day ago
No casualties were reported in the incident
UAE1 day ago
Linda Sabbarini talks about female inclusion, equality
UAE2 days ago
Authorities advise residents to wear helmets, install bright front and rear lights
UAE2 days ago
Laila Mostafa Abdullatif will lead coalition to channel philanthropy, maximise conservation efforts
UAE2 days ago