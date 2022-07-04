UAE's Arab Reading Challenge champion announced

It challenges students to read as many books as possible in one academic year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 1:46 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 2:13 PM

Mohammed Ali Al Yamahi from Fujairah has been announced as the winner of the UAE edition of the sixth Arab Reading Challenge (ARC). He was crowned the winner at an award ceremony at the HCT Men’s University on Monday. The boy said he reads between four and five hours every day.

Al Nouf Elementary School from Sharjah was awarded the best school, while Muna Shahin from Sharjah was crowned the best supervisor.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the ARC challenges students to read as many books as possible in one academic year.

More details to follow