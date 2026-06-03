UAE's public health situation stable amid Ebola outbreak, says ministry

The UAE continues to maintain precautionary preparedness measures against Ebola, including surveillance, early detection, airport readiness and healthcare preparedness, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has said.

In an advisory, MoHAP said the public health situation in the country remains stable, while the current Ebola outbreak remains primarily concentrated in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The ministry said the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to assess the overall global public health risk as low.

According to AFP, the WHO has dramatically scaled back the number of suspected Ebola cases in central Africa to 116, down from more than 900 previously, with 330 cases now confirmed.

In an earlier public awareness post, MoHAP also addressed misinformation around Ebola, saying the disease does not spread through the air or through casual contact.

According to the ministry, Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials. It also said infected individuals are not generally considered contagious before symptoms begin.

MoHAP said the risk to most travellers remains very low, adding that no Ebola outbreak has ever been classified as a pandemic.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier advised citizens and residents against travelling to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, except when necessary, in light of Ebola-related health developments.

The ministry also urged citizens currently in these countries to exercise maximum caution and vigilance, follow health and safety instructions issued by local authorities, register with the “I’m Here” service, and contact the ministry in case of emergencies.

The authorities urged the public to rely on official health authorities and trusted sources for accurate information and updates.