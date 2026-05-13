UAE's passenger trains: Etihad Rail issues safety tips for residents, motorists

Etihad Rail has urged future passengers to stand back from platform edges, allow others to exit before boarding, keep aisles clear and follow station signs, as the UAE prepares to launch passenger train services for the first time later this year.

Motorists and the wider public must also respect railway infrastructure, remain alert around designated rail areas and never enter restricted track environments, Adhraa Almansoori, Director of Public Policy and Sustainability at Etihad Rail, told Khaleej Times.

The safety guidance is part of a nationwide campaign launched by the operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network to build public awareness before passenger services begin.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Passengers should expect clear safety and behavioural guidelines at stations and on board trains once services are launched, Almansoori said.

These will include guidance around platform safety, boarding procedures, keeping aisles and access points clear, respecting designated areas, and following staff instructions and station signage where required. She said the aim is to create a calm, orderly and welcoming passenger environment from the first day of operations.

“As the UAE prepares for the introduction of passenger rail services, the campaign is focused on building awareness around safe behaviours in shared railway environments. This includes encouraging passengers and members of the public to remain aware around platforms, avoid approaching tracks, follow guidance when boarding, and help maintain clear and orderly movement within stations and on trains,” Almansoori said.

She said the campaign is aimed at preventing safety risks that may come from everyday lapses in attention rather than deliberate violations, encouraging passengers and the public to stay calm, remain alert and become familiar with safe behaviour around railway infrastructure over time.

Prevention, awareness

When asked whether fines or penalties would apply for unsafe behaviour around railway infrastructure, stations or trains, Almansoori said: “As passenger services are introduced, Etihad Rail will operate within the UAE’s wider regulatory and public safety framework, and there will be clear rules governing behaviour around railway infrastructure and within stations.”

However, she said the campaign is primarily focused on education, awareness and long-term behavioural understanding. “Our approach is centred on prevention and public understanding first and foremost, helping to build on the fact that rail is one of the safest ways to travel.”

The campaign will be rolled out across the UAE through broadcast, digital, outdoor and social media platforms, along with community engagement involving schools, families, local stakeholders and community organisations, Almansoori said.

It will also include station and onboard messaging, as well as short-form digital content focused on specific safety behaviours. Almansoori said the campaign has been designed to feel calm, human and culturally relevant so that the message is accessible to the UAE’s diverse population.

“Rail is a shared public space, and every individual action contributes to the safety and comfort of others. Whether that means standing back from the platform edge, keeping pathways clear, or simply remaining aware of your surroundings, small actions can make a meaningful difference,” Almansoori said.