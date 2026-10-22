UAE’s only Dh100 million lottery winner: What he bought with the jackpot one year later

What would you do if you won Dh100 million? Anilkumar Bolla, the UAE’s only Dh100 million lottery winner, bought property in the UAE and India, cars for himself and his brother, and gold jewellery for his mother. He also gave his father farmland, travelled to different destinations and is considering starting a business.

A year after his win, Bolla said that the biggest reward has been having more time and freedom to be with his family.

“The most important thing is that I am spending quality time with my family,” he said.

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Family first

One of Bolla’s first priorities was to buy his mother a gold necklace, several rings and bangles. “It was her dream to have a few ornaments, so I brought it all together and gifted it to her,” he said.

"The gift brought tears of joy to my mother’s eyes."

Bolla’s family still lives in the same house in India, which he describes as his father’s dream home. He also gave his father farmland so he could pursue his interest in organic farming.

“My happiness is always linked to my family,” he said. “Whatever I have done for them, those things are really special to me, and those are the things that make me the happiest, more than what I do for myself.”

From celebration to long-term plans

Since his win, Bolla has bought property in the UAE and India as part of a longer-term approach to managing the prize money. He has also begun exploring other ventures and possible business opportunities.

The UAE remains central to his plans. Bolla sees himself building his future here while keeping close ties with India.

“I have fulfilled some of my dreams, and there are still others I want to achieve in the future,” he said.

Over the past 12 months, he has travelled to different destinations and enjoyed new experiences with friends and family. He said the excitement of winning gradually faded, but he remains grateful for the opportunities the prize has brought.

“Somehow, the excitement has faded, but I am truly grateful for the opportunities I have and the things I do,” he said.

Asked to sum up the year in one word, Bolla chose “transformative”.

“Winning the lottery changed the course of my life and reshaped my ambitions too,” he said.

The win also brought unexpected attention. People sometimes recognise him and approach him after realising he is the Dh100 million winner. A year later, he said his focus was on the steps ahead, rather than the win that put him in the spotlight.

His message to other big-prize winners was: “Welcome to the millionaires’ club. Stay humble, manage your money well, and spend it wisely and with discipline.”