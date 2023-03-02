UAE’s next space flight may take off in 3-4 years: MBRSC official

We have four astronauts, and we are planning on short and long-duration missions, says Salem Al Marri, director-general, MBRSC

Sultan AlNeyadi takes off for the longest Arab space mission on Thursday. A view from the media room at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre Al Khawaneej, Dubai. - Photo by Shihab

Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 6:59 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 7:00 PM

The UAE’s next human space flight mission may happen after three to four years, a senior official of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has said..

Speaking at a Nasa conference after the Dragon spacecraft launch, Salem Al Marri, director-general, MBRSC, said: “The UAE has just sent its second astronaut to space. We are currently focused on this mission (UAE Mission 2)...we have four astronauts, and we are planning on short and long-duration missions. The next flight can happen in the next three to four years.”

This came after Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission lifted off to the International Space Station on Thursday.

“I think it was a gorgeous launch for us. It was all the sweeter because we had an Emirati on board. That's not something that happens very often. So, for that, I'd like to thank our partners, Nasa and its leadership for all their support and effort over the years. We’ve got a very strong partnership. We have four astronauts training at Nasa's Johnson Space Centre. I'd also like to thank SpaceX, their team, for all the dedication that we've seen over the years and what we've seen throughout this launch campaign,” says Al Marri.

Currently Emirati astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi are undergoing a 30-month training programme at the Nasa Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

Prior to them, Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazzaa Al Mansouri had completed their intense training at Nasa, which entailed mastering the systems of the orbiting laboratory as well as flying T-38 jets that reportedly move faster than the speed of sound.

Al Marri also highlighted that the UAE has adopted a national strategy to develop its scientific manpower and prepare young Emiratis to contribute to scientific research to serve humanity in collaboration with international partners.

“We had a short duration Soyuz flight in 2019 when Hazzaa Al Mansouri went to the ISS for about eight days. We learnt a lot from that flight, and we saw the whole country was tuned in. We do have a long-term strategy of wanting to be a player in the human spaceflight because we see the importance of it. We want human spaceflight to be in the region.

"With this second flight which is a long duration flight…it is making history for us in the region. I think we will be the 11th country that’s doing a long-term spaceflight to the ISS. That sends a clear message that we are here to be active players and we are here to stay. We can only do that with partnerships. We look forward to a successful docking and a very successful mission and to future missions.”

Meanwhile, at MBRSC the mood was jubilant after the successful launch as journalists watching the live screening clapped and congratulated each other on this historic feat.

Mohammed AlBulooshi – Manager Space Operations Section at The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre . — Photo by Shihab

Mohammed AlBulooshi – manager space operations section at MBRSC said: “It was a historic moment for the UAE to see the country’s first astronaut going to the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-month mission. It’s a historic moment not only for the UAE but for the entire Arab world. We are really excited, and we’ll wait for Dragon to arrive at the ISS.”

