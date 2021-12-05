UAE's new strategy for creative industry to launch 40 initiatives

The Civil Defence responded in five minutes
UAE1 day ago
UAE’s new National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) will launch 40 initiatives for three main segments within the creative sector, the country’s Minister of Culture and Youth said Sunday.
To achieve goals set by the CCI, the strategy has 40 initiatives across three main segments - talents and creatives; professionals and business environment, and enablement of the business environment.
These include 16 initiatives aimed at talents and creatives, 10 initiatives for professionals and the business environment, and 14 initiatives for enabling the business environment, Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth said during a press conference on December 5.
The National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai last week.
Al Kaabi said, “The strategy establishes a new phase in the future of the creative economy and lays down a strong foundation to enhance the contribution of the cultural and creative sector to achieve sustainable development.”
“It aims to enhance the UAE’s position as a global destination to attract creatives and talents,” the Minister added. The launch of CCI coincides with the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development announced by the United Nations 2021.
The Minister also announced the UAE is all set to host the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE 2021) from December 7-9, 2021 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme ‘Inclusively Creative: Cultivating the Future.
ALSO READ:
The Minister said the strategy is closely linked to the ten Principles of the 50.
“We have developed strategic indicators that we aspire to achieve in ten years. We will increase the size and potential of cultural industries to be among the top ten economic industries in the country, as we will increase the contribution of the cultural and creative industries sector to five per cent of GDP,” said the Minister.
The new strategy will raise the average income of workers in this sector and raise the average spending of families on cultural and creative goods and services.
It aims to double the number of enterprises operating in these industries, increase the number of jobs provides, and will increase the volume of exports of cultural and creative products and services, she added.
National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) explained:
According to the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the UAE’s CCI consist of the ideation, creation, production, distribution, and dissemination of goods and services of creative expression and cultural preservation that generate and sustain socio-economic impact.
These comprise six main sectors and are further divided into more than 25 sub-sectors:
The CCI consolidates efforts at the federal and local levels to achieve the strategic objectives of institutions operating in this sector. This is done in partnership with the government and private sectors, educational institutions and public interest institutions.
The Ministry of Culture and Youth has partnered with several Federal partners to implement this strategy, including, Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Economy; the Ministry of Community Development; the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; the Ministry of Human Resource and Emiratisation; and Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.
At the local level, each of the seven emirates is represented by governing bodies such as the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi; Dubai Culture; Sharjah Department of Culture; Department of Antiquities and Museums – Ras Al Khaimah; Department of Tourism and Archeology – Umm Al Quwain; Department of Tourism Development – Ajman; and Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
The Civil Defence responded in five minutes
UAE1 day ago
'I will be sharing the win with my friends'
UAE1 day ago
The two-day conference will discuss the impact of the pandemic and challenges of climate change
UAE1 day ago
Seas will be slight to moderate throughout the day
UAE2 days ago
Tag joined Khaleej Times in 1985 and was associated with the newspaper for 33 years
UAE2 days ago
The popular TV presenter says UAE leadership's love for its people led to all the accomplishments in 50 years
UAE2 days ago
Few cities are future-ready like Dubai. Let’s imagine what the Emirate will become 50 years from now
UAE3 days ago
Khaleej Times in your hands today reinforces that tradition of authenticity and credibility
UAE3 days ago