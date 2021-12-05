UAE's new strategy for creative industry to launch 40 initiatives

16 initiatives aimed at talents and creatives, 10 initiatives for professionals and the business environment, and 14 initiatives for enabling the business environment

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 4:31 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 5:08 PM

UAE’s new National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) will launch 40 initiatives for three main segments within the creative sector, the country’s Minister of Culture and Youth said Sunday.

To achieve goals set by the CCI, the strategy has 40 initiatives across three main segments - talents and creatives; professionals and business environment, and enablement of the business environment.

These include 16 initiatives aimed at talents and creatives, 10 initiatives for professionals and the business environment, and 14 initiatives for enabling the business environment, Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth said during a press conference on December 5.

The National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai last week.

Al Kaabi said, “The strategy establishes a new phase in the future of the creative economy and lays down a strong foundation to enhance the contribution of the cultural and creative sector to achieve sustainable development.”

“It aims to enhance the UAE’s position as a global destination to attract creatives and talents,” the Minister added. The launch of CCI coincides with the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development announced by the United Nations 2021.

The Minister also announced the UAE is all set to host the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE 2021) from December 7-9, 2021 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme ‘Inclusively Creative: Cultivating the Future.

Strategy for creative industry linked to Principles of the 50

The Minister said the strategy is closely linked to the ten Principles of the 50.

“We have developed strategic indicators that we aspire to achieve in ten years. We will increase the size and potential of cultural industries to be among the top ten economic industries in the country, as we will increase the contribution of the cultural and creative industries sector to five per cent of GDP,” said the Minister.

The new strategy will raise the average income of workers in this sector and raise the average spending of families on cultural and creative goods and services.

It aims to double the number of enterprises operating in these industries, increase the number of jobs provides, and will increase the volume of exports of cultural and creative products and services, she added.

National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) explained:

What are considered creative and cultural industries?

According to the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the UAE’s CCI consist of the ideation, creation, production, distribution, and dissemination of goods and services of creative expression and cultural preservation that generate and sustain socio-economic impact.

These comprise six main sectors and are further divided into more than 25 sub-sectors:

Cultural and natural heritage

Books and press

Performing arts and celebration

Audiovisual and interactive media

Visual arts and crafts and design

Creative services

What are the key objectives of the strategy?

The strategy aims to promote the cultural and creative sector and empower the creatives and talents working to secure a place among the top ten industries in the nation.

It works to increase the contribution of the sector to 5 per cent of the national GDP over the next decade.

The strategy aims to double the number of enterprises operating in the sector in addition to the number of jobs they provide while raising the average income of its employees

It aims to raise the average spending of families on cultural and creative goods and services

It aims to increase the volume of exports of cultural and creative products and services

How will the integrated framework function?

The CCI consolidates efforts at the federal and local levels to achieve the strategic objectives of institutions operating in this sector. This is done in partnership with the government and private sectors, educational institutions and public interest institutions.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth has partnered with several Federal partners to implement this strategy, including, Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Economy; the Ministry of Community Development; the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; the Ministry of Human Resource and Emiratisation; and Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.

At the local level, each of the seven emirates is represented by governing bodies such as the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi; Dubai Culture; Sharjah Department of Culture; Department of Antiquities and Museums – Ras Al Khaimah; Department of Tourism and Archeology – Umm Al Quwain; Department of Tourism Development – Ajman; and Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

