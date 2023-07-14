UAE’s Nafis programmes empower Emirati talent through scholarships, upskilling

Nafis programme seeks to create a strong partnership between the public and private sectors

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Several educational institutions, universities, and organisations are implementing scholarships and upskilling initiatives under the Nafis Programmes to support Emirati students, aiming to foster a well-rounded and sustainable professional growth path for UAE citizens within the private sector.

The UAE government earlier introduced numerous initiatives to increase Emirati talent in the job market and their contribution to the wider economy.

The government allocated over Dh24 billion to upskill young Emirati talent, incentivise private sector hiring of UAE nationals, with around 79,000 of them working in this sector now.

Here are a few education-related programmes that have benefited the students and are ongoing.

> Recently, the Gulf Medical University started a new scholarship as part of the Nafis programme that covers up to 100 per cent of college tuition, registration and other fees for all eligible Emirati students, beginning with the admissions in September 2023.

These scholarships that are aimed to empower Emirati students and enhance the competitiveness of UAE's human resources in the healthcare field have received an enrolment of 121 students since its launch.

As part of the UAE's 'Projects of the 50' initiative, the Nafis programme seeks to create a strong partnership between the public and private sectors, driving the nation's development journey and stimulating economic growth.

The scholarships offered by Gulf Medical University cover 100 per cent of the tuition fees for eight medical specialisations, including Bachelor of Nursing Sciences, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Science in Anaesthesia Technology, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences, Bachelor of Medical Diagnostic Imaging Sciences, Bachelor of Dental Surgery, and a pharmacist assistant programme.

To be eligible for these scholarships, applicants must have completed secondary education and achieved an IELTS score of 4.5 or equivalent in the GMU English language test.

> Earlier, the GEMS Education launched a year-long on-the-job Nafis Arabic and Islamic novice teacher induction programme.

It was designed to support fresh Emirati graduates and prepare them for jobs in Arabic language and Islamic education departments across their network of schools.

The programme that runs until December 2023 provides systematic and comprehensive support for teacher trainees to equip them with curriculum awareness and skills that will allow them to succeed in their future roles.

It is an individualised programme that is focused on the extensive support and mentoring of trainees, who will be involved in a series of professional development opportunities, many of which will be personalised to meet their needs.

> Kent, an engineering company in oil and gas and low-carbon energy headquartered in Dubai, had launched its 2023 UAE Graduate Development Programme focusing on nurturing Emirati talent in support of UAE's vision for economic competitiveness and growth.

Kent’s three-year graduate programme currently holds 23 Emirati nationals and pushes for a flexible and tailored approach that focuses on the development of each candidate.

Kent’s recruitment team looks to source graduates from official government bodies, such as the UAE government's training programme in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Nafis. The graduates are then embedded into different business functions, including operations, HR, and finance, to give them a well-rounded experience of Kent as an organisation.

> Last year, the Nafis signed five MoUs with academic institutions to enhance integration of Emiratis within the healthcare sector.

According to the MoUs, Nafis will be working closely with the five academic institutions: Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Sharjah, University of Ajman, Gulf Medical University and Ras Al Khaimah Medical & Health Sciences University, to offer paid scholarships, in addition to providing the necessary trainings, laboratories and workshops to develop the student’s skills and equip them with the qualifications they need to thrive in the health sector.

The academic programmes included in the ‘National Healthcare Programme’ involve the Graduate Healthcare Assistance Programme, the Diploma/Higher Diploma in Emergency Medicine, and the bachelor's degree in nursing, in addition to a number of other practical and specialised healthcare and healthcare assistant programmes, which will be implemented in the future to enhance the participation of Emiratis within this vital sector.