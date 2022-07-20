UAE's MBRSC joins global space consortium to help monitor climate change impact

Initiative to join the charter is part of the cooperation between the Emirates and France on future space endeavours

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 7:03 PM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has joined the Space Climate Observatory (SCO) International, a global consortium of space agencies and organisations to coordinate worldwide efforts to accurately monitor the impact of climate change. The initiative to join the charter is part of the cooperation between the UAE and France on future space endeavours.

The MBRSC has committed to sharing with the international space community information from the DMSat-1 satellite, Dubai Municipality’s first atmospheric monitoring satellite launched in 2021.

Using data from the satellite, Dubai Municipality has been actively promoting measures to protect the environment. As part of fulfilling the obligations of MBRSC’s membership in the SCO, Dubai Municipality has already started generating significant data and findings from DMSat-1.

Since its launch, the satellite has played a key role in monitoring the UAE’s atmospheric aerosols and greenhouse gases and chemicals, substances that have influenced climate change across the world.

Salem AlMarri, Director-General of the MBRSC,

Salem AlMarri, Director-General of the MBRSC, signed the SCO’s charter. “This is a significant step, undertaken in partnership with Dubai Municipality, towards fulfilling our mission to initiate collaborations with international organisations to use the data we collect from DMSat-1.

"Our efforts will contribute to global efforts to monitor the impact of climate change, a critical issue that is vital to the sustainability of the planet and the survival of mankind,” he said.

AlMarri noted that the scale and magnitude of the impact of climate change necessitates a collaborative effort from all stakeholders. “It is an honour to be a part of a global initiative and to join hands with Dubai Municipality to put the UAE at the forefront of such efforts,” he added.

The development of DMSat-1 forms part of the UAE’s commitment to the terms of the Paris Climate Agreement, which calls for providing data on greenhouse gas emissions from signatory countries, as well as building national capacities in studying and analysing global warming.