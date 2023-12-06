UAE's Lulu sends 50 tonnes of food, medical aid to war-affected Palestinians

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 6:33 PM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered LuLu Group International, the leading retailer in the region, has launched a campaign to provide humanitarian relief to war-affected people in Palestine.

The group’s Egyptian unit has handed over the first batch of aid consisting of 50 tonnes of food products and essentials such as medicines, blankets, and hygiene products to authorities of the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Dr Rami Al Nazer, chief executive officer of the Egyptian Red Crescent, praised the efforts of LuLu Group chairman and managing director MA Yusuffali for offering timely support for Palestinians.

“In light of the efforts of the Egyptian Red Crescent to deliver aid to our brothers in Palestine, we have a new partnership with Lulu Group, represented by MA Yusuffali, to whom we send our thanks and gratitude,” said Dr Al Nazer.

“LuLu Group is keen to prepare the aid according to our needs and priorities. The first batch includes 50 tonnes of relief aid and food products, which our brothers in Palestine need. We saw the departure of the first convoy to El Arish, and then will go through the usual procedures to reach our brothers in Palestine,” Dr Al Nazer noted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Al Nazer received aid from Lulu Group director (Egypt and Bahrain) Juzer Rupawala, regional director Husefa Qureshi, and LuLu Egypt manager Hatim Sayeed.

“We are launching this cooperation because the people of Palestine need our help now more than ever,” Sayeed said. “This cooperation confirms our social responsibility and solidarity with the people of Palestine during these difficult humanitarian conditions.”

LuLu Group is also a key partner of UAE’s ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ relief campaign and has set up special aid centres at various LuLu hypermarkets to collect and send several aid materials in association with Emirates Red Crescent.

Lulu Group has been working with other Gulf countries-based humanitarian agencies for similar initiatives. Last week, Lulu Group Bahrain donated 25,000 Bahraini dinars to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation supporting the Bahrain National Campaign.

ALSO READ: