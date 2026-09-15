UAE’s highest peak Jebel Jais gets 80km 'Grand Loop' and 5-day climbing trail

Ras Al Khaimah is expanding the trail and climbing network on Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, with route development, trail rehabilitation and new multi-day journeys currently under way.

At the centre of the programme is the Grand Loop, an 80km flagship multi-day mountain journey. The route will link existing trails across Jebel Jais with new connections, creating a multi-day journey for hiking, climbing, camping, cycling and exploration, said Marjan, an the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, which is building major projects in the emirate as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach and RAK Central among others.

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A second major development is a five-day Via Ferrata across the cliffs of northern Ras Al Khaimah. The route will span up to 20km across four sections of varying difficulty, supported by a network of mountain shelters accessible only on foot.

Work is also under way to develop new climbing routes and establish standards for a more consistently managed climbing network.

Trail rehabilitation is progressing at Wadi Khammed–Hidden Oasis, including improvements to existing sections and new interlinking trails. Professional trail-building techniques and wayfinding signage are being introduced, with dedicated trail builders working on trail width, grade mitigation and rock crossings. Mountain rescue support will also be provided across the network, complementing the role of the relevant emergency authorities.

The trail programme is informed by a detailed biodiversity assessment carried out by Ajaz Environment Consultants, which recorded 45 plant species, 29 bird species and eight mammal species across the Jebel Jais survey area. Species documented included the Arabian red fox, Afro-Asiatic wildcat, Brandt's hedgehog and Arabian spiny mouse.

The findings will help inform trail planning, habitat protection and ongoing environmental monitoring, and will serve as a baseline for future surveys.

“The opportunity on Jebel Jais is to make the mountain itself the destination. The Grand Loop and Via Ferrata give people the ability to experience it over a longer journey, but getting the fundamentals right is just as important,” said Donald Bremner, CEO of Marjan Lifestyle, a subsidiary of Marjan.

He added that this begins with how the trails are built, how people navigate them, how climbing is managed and how the surrounding environment is protected, with the aim of creating a network that retains the mountain's character for years to come.

Jebel Jais trail development