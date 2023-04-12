UAE's GDP doubled, foreign trade jumped 5 times in 17 years: Sheikh Mohammed

Economic expansion in the country swiftly picked up after His Highness took over, with digital development and adoption simultaneously accelerating in the nation

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 4:38 PM

The UAE economy has seen remarkable growth in the past 17 years ever since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took the reins of the government – with the real GDP more than doubling since – and also successfully navigated through the global financial crisis of 2008-09, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to share the country's achievements since he took over in early 2006.

Under his leadership, the economic expansion picked up swiftly, with digital development and adoption simultaneously accelerating in the country.

The UAE has introduced a number of e-services for residents and visitors over the past 17 years, and has also aggressively embraced new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, digital currencies and others. Among some of the most fascinating technologies were the introduction of the UAE Pass, facial recognition at airports for UAE residents, and the unification of digital services in Dubai Now.

Below is the list of the major accomplishments the UAE has achieved in the past 17 years, in the economy sector, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed – as well as its plans to achieve new milestones.

Economy:

Size more than doubled from Dh815 billion to Dh1.86 trillion

Foreign trade jumped from Dh415 billion to Dh2.2 trillion

Attracted over Dh734 billion worth of investments

Government increased more than 140 per cent

First in region in attracting and ease of doing business

Signed CEPA deals with a number of countries

Planned dozens of CEPAs in coming years

Target to increase size of economy to Dh3 trillion by 2030

Increased Dubai bourse market cap to Dh3 trillion

Successful IPOs of Dubai government entities

Economic performance:

Most effective government in public spending globally

Most financially-efficient government in the world

Highest sovereign financial rating in the region

Successful merger of Central Bank, Insurance Authority

Digital services:

1,500-plus smart services

99 per cent of smart e-transformation

Facial recognition to open bank account

Facial recognition for residents at airports

Single app UAE Pass for government services

Dubai went paperless in 2021

Doubling of digital economy from 9.7 per cent to 19.4 per cent

