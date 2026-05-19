UAE’s Gargash: Victim, mediator roles blurred amid Iranian aggression

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has warned that unclear positions amid what he described as “Iranian aggression” are more dangerous than taking no position at all.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Gargash said the “mixing of roles” during the crisis was “confusing” and included “countries in the region surrounding the Arabian Gulf”.

“The role of the victim has become mixed with the role of the mediator, and vice versa, while a friend has turned into a mediator instead of being a supporter and a backer,” he said.

Gargash said the region was passing through one of the most dangerous phases in modern Gulf history. “The grey stance remains more dangerous than having no stance at all,” he added.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and continuing diplomatic efforts to contain the fallout from the conflict. US President Donald Trump said he had held off on a “planned military attack” on Iran, initially scheduled for May 19, at the request of three Gulf leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant was targeted by three drones on May 17. Authorities said two drones were intercepted, while one fell in the vicinity of the nuclear plant in Al Dhafrah.

The strike caused a fire in an electric generator outside the inner perimeter of the plant. No injuries were reported, and authorities said there was no impact on radiation safety levels.

Gargash had described the attack as a “terrorist” incident and a “dangerous escalation”, saying it showed “criminal disregard for the lives of civilians in the UAE and its surroundings”.

The UAE official said at the time that the incident, “whether carried out by the principal perpetrator or through one of its agents”, violated international laws and norms.

Reiterating the UAE’s position, Gargash said: “No one will twist the UAE’s arm, nor will they succeed in undermining its vision, its success, and its inspiring message to the peoples of the region in security, stability, development, and prosperity.”

Gargash has repeatedly framed the crisis as a moment requiring clarity from regional and international partners. In previous remarks, he said Iranian attacks on GCC countries were “premeditated” and not merely a reaction to regional developments, calling for a reassessment of how the Gulf deals with Tehran.