UAE’s Gargash: Iran attacked Gulf neighbours despite efforts to avoid war

The UAE’s clear and unequivocal position against the “brutal Iranian aggression” is receiving wide support across the Gulf, according to Emirati diplomat Anwar Gargash. In a post shared on social media, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE President said the country’s firm stance on the war has resonated strongly with public sentiment across the region, as tensions continue to shape the geopolitical landscape.

Gargash described Iran as a “treacherous regime that cannot be trusted”, accusing it of attacking neighbouring countries despite their efforts to avoid a conflict they did not seek.

He added that the current moment demands clarity and honesty in political positions, with nations being judged by how firmly they defend their people, sovereignty and achievements.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions, with the UAE repeatedly reiterating its position that it is not a party to the conflict while maintaining its right to safeguard national security and stability.

UAE territory not used

Gargash’s latest comments align with consistent messaging from UAE officials in recent weeks, underscoring both caution and a firm security posture.

In a recent interview, Major-General Abdul Nasser Al Humaidi, spokesperson for the UAE Ministry of Defence, rejected claims by Iran that US strikes on Iranian territory were launched from bases in the UAE.

“I think the UAE government was really clear from the beginning of the conflict that UAE territory will not be used for any attacks against Iran and will continue to do so,” he said.

Gargash has also previously stressed that while the UAE does not seek hostility with Iran, “with this regime there is no trust”, reflecting ongoing concerns over regional stability.

During an Arab League meeting, Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar said it has become “impossible to coexist with the Iranian regime given its current behaviour and approach towards the countries of the region”.

Call for de-escalation, accountability

Over the weekend, Reuters quoted Gargash as saying that the UAE wants the war to end, but cautioned against a ceasefire that fails to address underlying drivers of instability.

“We don’t want to see more and more escalation,” he said. “But we don’t want a ceasefire that fails to address some of the main issues that will create a much more dangerous environment in the region...notably (Iran's) nuclear programme, the missiles and drones that are still raining down on us and on other countries.”

Officials have repeatedly called for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomatic solutions, while also stressing the need to hold Iran accountable.

Al Marar highlighted the importance of addressing what he described as the Iranian threat, including “its nuclear programme, ballistic missile and drone programmes, and threats to trade routes and freedom of navigation”.