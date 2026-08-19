UAE's Gargash denies labour residency cancellations, providing financial facilities to Iran

In a straightforward statement on Wednesday, Dr Anwar Gargash, the adviser to the UAE President, denied cancellations of labour residencies and the provision of financial facilities to Iran.

The top diplomat said that some platforms are using "desperate media campaigns" to target the UAE and "are circulating false information about the country".

This, he added, is coming at a time when the nation is focusing its efforts "on addressing regional developments and preparing for the post-phase period".

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He asserted that the rumours being spread, "such as those related to the cancellation of labour residencies or the provision of financial facilities to Iran and others", are "untrue".

The official also clarified that the UAE believes that the best way to deal with such claims is through work and showing tangible achievements on ground.

Facts and concrete achievements remain stronger than rumours, and work remains stronger than noise. Dr Anwar Gargash, Adviser To Uae President

In the early hours on Wednesday, the UAE suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran until further notice, in light of the regional conflict.

In a statement, the Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in UAE (Mofa), Afra Al Hameli, said that she rejected all allegations regarding the status of the economic relationship between UAE and Iran.

She said that the decision was taken "in light of the regional escalation that has undermined regional and international peace and security."

More to follow.