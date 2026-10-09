UAE’s Future 100 initiative attracts $100 million in investments for startups

The UAE’s Future 100 initiative has attracted $100 million (Dh367 million) in investments through its partners, benefiting more than 53 startups, as the country steps up efforts to support entrepreneurship and accelerate the growth of businesses in emerging economic sectors.

The announcement was made by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia’s Board of Trustees, during Investopia Bridge 2026 in Abu Dhabi, where the initiative honoured its third cohort of 100 companies.

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The initiative, jointly launched by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Government Development and the Future Office, also announced that applications for its next edition will open in October.

UAE strengthens support for startups

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the UAE remains committed to supporting startups and businesses operating in new economy sectors by providing access to funding, expertise and international markets.

He said the initiative reflects the country’s broader efforts to strengthen entrepreneurship through an integrated ecosystem of legislation, incentives and programmes that encourage innovation and business expansion.

Bin Touq added that the $100 million in investments attracted through the initiative’s partners had helped more than 53 participating companies access capital and strategic partnerships.

He said these efforts support the objectives of the We the UAE 2031 vision to strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for the new economy.

Three agreements to boost investment opportunities

During Investopia Bridge 2026, the initiative signed three memoranda of understanding with Nawa Capital Limited, Global Ventures and Carta to strengthen support for participating companies.

The agreement with Nawa Capital Limited focuses on business development, growth opportunities, partnerships and the evaluation of companies applying to the initiative.

Under the second agreement, Global Ventures committed to allocating at least $1 million for investment in one or more companies participating in Future 100.

The third agreement, with Carta, will provide specialised services to help startups improve their investment readiness, including valuation, compliance and equity management support.

Carta will also offer training and mentoring programmes, alongside a 25 per cent discount on its annual platform subscription during the first year.

More than 3,300 applications received

Since its launch, the Future 100 initiative has received 3,395 applications and nominations, including 1,282 during its third cycle.

A total of 300 companies have been selected across three editions, representing 17 new economy sectors.

The initiative has also expanded its network to 42 partners, including government entities, venture capital funds, financial institutions, technology companies and business accelerators.

Its partners include Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Emirates NBD, Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Microsoft, Careem, EY, Investopia and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Startups selected across 17 sectors

The initiative supports companies operating in emerging industries, including space technology, biotechnology, renewable energy, healthcare technology, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, financial technology and smart mobility.

Other sectors include agricultural technology, education technology, food technology, legal technology, property technology and the creative industries.

Companies are assessed against four main criteria: innovation, market potential, business model sustainability and scalability, and environmental, social and governance impact.

Applications to open in October

The initiative also launched a report highlighting the growth journeys, business models and achievements of participating companies, alongside data on their sectors and development stages.

Applications for the next edition of Future 100 are set to open during October 2026, giving eligible startups and emerging businesses another opportunity to access investment networks, strategic partnerships and business development support.

Interested companies can apply through the initiative’s official website, www.future100.ae.