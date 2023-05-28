UAE's food aid helps feed millions of flood-hit Pakistanis

Multiple donors contributed to the cause, including the Mohammed bin Rashid's 1 Billion Meals campaign

The World Food Programme (WFP) has supported over 3.4 million flood-affected people in Pakistan with food, nutrition and cash assistance. Multiple donors contributed to the cause, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ (MBRGI) 1 Billion Meals campaign.

A delegation from the MBRGI and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) recently visited Sindh in Pakistan, specifically Maghan Halepoto and Soomar Sher in District Mirpurkhas.

During their visit, they oversaw the results of the relief support provided by the MBRGI in response to the devastating floods that occurred last summer. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had directed urgent aid worth Dh50 million, including the contribution to WFP.

Sarah Al Nuaimi, director of MBRGI, said: “Food support was distributed to millions of beneficiaries in cooperation with partners in Pakistan, due to last summer’s devastating floods in Pakistan having severely impacted local communities.”

Al Nuaimi pointed out that MBRGI’s immediate response has contributed to empowering the residents of affected areas and reducing the repercussions of the flood. She added: “Through its strategic partnerships with WFP and its cooperation with government agencies and local authorities, the 1 Billion Meals campaign succeeded in reaching people in affected areas within a short time, securing the basic food needs of the population, especially the vulnerable and less fortunate groups.”

Caterina Galluzzi, deputy director of WFP in the GCC, said the “rapid support” provided by MBRGI at the onset of the disaster provided a lifeline for the millions of people affected by the floods in Pakistan.

“The 1 Billion Meals campaign reflects the vision and dedication to collaborate with WFP to achieve a World with Zero Hunger; a journey that requires sustained and timely financial support to meet urgent needs and build the resilience of affected communities.”

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the philanthropic foundation continues to implement humanitarian and charity projects around the world, extending emergency aid to victims of crises and natural disasters.

“Its Year in Review report for 2022 showed a spending of Dh1.4 billion, which made a positive impact on the lives of 102 million beneficiaries in 100 countries around the world — increasing the number of beneficiaries by 11 million compared to 2021 as it continues to expand the scope and reach of its projects.”

