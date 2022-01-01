UAE's first millionaire of 2022: Indian expat wins Dh1 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Toll gate charges will resume on Sunday, January 2, 2022, during the usual peak hours
UAE
Indian expat Veqar Jafri has become Abu Dhabi Big Ticket’s first millionaire of 2022 by winning Dh1 million in the weekly electronic draw.
Jafri, who is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is ecstatic after making a perfect start to the new year.
“Big Ticket has changed many lives throughout the years and today they have changed mine,” Jafri said after receiving the call from Big Ticket host Bouchra.
Jafri said he felt that he was going to win in December. So, he first purchased Big Tickets during the first week of December with one eye on the electronic weekly millionaire draw and the other on the grand prize of Dh25 Million on January 3.
When he didn’t win the weekly draw, he decided to try his luck again and purchased two tickets on December 24. This time lady luck came calling and he ended up winning Dh1 million via the electronic draw today.
“The best part about Big Ticket is they are so transparent. They change the lives of the winners and everyone associated with them,” he said.
All the four December weekly draw winners will stand a chance of winning Dh25 million during the draw on Monday.
