UAE's first female nuclear safety inspector recalls 'dramatic start' to career

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

At just 22, Meera Al Mheiri has made history as the first Emirati woman to take on the role of nuclear safety inspector at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR). Meera's fascination with engineering began from a deep-seated love for scientific courses. “I knew I wanted to pursue something deeply rooted in science,” she recalled. Her curiosity led her to Khalifa University, where she majored in Mechanical Engineering and Nuclear Engineering.

Despite not fully understanding the field of nuclear engineering, her passion for science and a desire to serve her country guided her choice. She then became one of the first to join the UAE’s nascent nuclear program.

Upon graduating as one of the top students, Meera’s ambition drove her to FANR. During her interview, she expressed a desire for a role that involved dynamic, on-site work — an opportunity to engage directly with the evolving nuclear landscape. Her drive and enthusiasm earned her the role of a nuclear safety inspector, making her the first Emirati woman in this critical position.

Being the first Emirati woman in this position came with its unique set of emotions. “I wasn’t as intimidated as much as I felt a tremendous sense of responsibility,” Meera reflects. “There was a lot on my shoulders, and I knew I needed to upscale myself quickly to keep pace with the expertise we had.”

She describes her experience as a blend of excitement and pressure, knowing she was breaking new ground. “In FANR, we have highly skilled experts from around the world, and having access to such mentors was invaluable,” she added.

“My focus was on observing as much as I could from these experts and learning quickly to fulfil the responsibilities of my role effectively.” Meera's resilience and commitment to her professional growth helped her navigate these challenges, turning her position into a powerful example of leadership and dedication.

Starting her career at just 22, Meera encountered numerous challenges. Her initial experiences were particularly daunting. “My first site visit was quite overwhelming,” she admitted. “I even fainted, which was quite a dramatic start!” She recalled the difficulty of adapting to the intense physical demands of working on construction sites, especially in harsh conditions.

However, her determination and resilience quickly came to the fore. “I realized I needed to adapt my lifestyle,” she said. “I started focusing on maintaining a healthy diet and rigorous exercise routine to meet the physical demands of the job.”

Balancing passion with duty

Meera’s ability to balance a demanding career with her personal life is a testament to her passion and dedication. “My hobbies include volunteering and continuous learning,” she said. “These activities are not a burden but sources of joy and fulfilment for me.” Her support system, including her family, plays a crucial role in maintaining this balance, allowing her to thrive both professionally and personally.