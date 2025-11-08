Once rejected, how UAE's first doctor of determination continued to chase her dreams

A childhood dream that sparked in her father’s clinic has blossomed into a groundbreaking career for Dr Nouf Hassan Almaeeni, who has made history as the first Emirati woman of determination to become a medical doctor.

Her journey was profoundly shaped by her father, a nurse, whom she would watch after school, mesmerised by his care for patients. “I grew up as a simple Emirati girl, in a family which loves education and helping people. I used to accompany my father when I was a child after school, and sit with him at the clinic, watching him take patients' vitals. My dream to become a doctor started there,” Dr Almaeeni told Khaleej Times.

A defining moment in the ER

Her passion for a specific medical field was ignited during a challenging case in her internship. “I loved medicine because my father was a nurse. I chose radiology as my specialisation after solving a case at the Emergency Department during my internship,” she explained.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She diagnosed a complex case from a chest X-ray where a patient's right-sided organs were displaced into the lung space. This experience, coupled with radiology’s broad scope across all patient ages and its reputation as the “core of the hospitals,” solidified her decision to pursue the competitive specialty.

Overcoming adversity with faith and support

Dr Almaeeni’s path was not without significant challenges. After losing her legs, she faced rejection in her pursuit of a medical education.

However, her resolve never wavered. “I stood up for my right to continue with the education. At the time, there wasn't much awareness, but I got the chance to convince the committee and appear for the final exams. I successfully graduated,” she recalls.

She emphasises that overcoming these hurdles was not a solitary effort. “Overcoming these challenges would have never happened without real faith in Allah, support of friends and family, and my country's leadership's support for my education and medical treatment,” she said.

For Dr Almaeeni, her physical disability became a source of motivation. “My physical disability was always the key to motivation, and it challenged my capabilities. I can do anything I want while I’m breathing; having a pulse means I’m alive, and I should live the life I dream of. Everything is possible.”

“Being in the same position as them makes me feel more like my patients and understand their needs of care and support. A nice word can heal," she said.

A career driven by passion and purpose

Today, she serves as the Business Operation Manager for the radiology vertical at SEHA, a role that perfectly marries her medical expertise with leadership skills.

She credits her CEO, Dr Yasmine Maher, a radiologist herself, as a key inspiration. “She is the CEO of the radiology vertical. Seeing her use her medical knowledge and leadership skills for patient care and safety, in addition to improvement of health care management, motivated me to expand my leadership knowledge."

For Dr Almaeeni, professional success is not just about titles, but about daily impact. “Every day when I’m helping my patients is a success story; working with patients and making their visiting experience smooth and safe is my reward,” she shared.

Vision for an inclusive future

Dr Almaeeni is a passionate advocate for people of determination. She has observed a positive shift in the UAE. “The awareness about the rights of people of determination and facilitating their needs at the workplace has been increasing," she said.

Looking ahead, Dr Almaeeni aspires to be an inspiring Emirati leader who drives positive change and represents her country on a global stage. She envisions a future in the UAE where people of determination are fully included and empowered in every aspect of society.

Her message to young Emirati women, especially those who are people of determination, is one of empowerment and self-belief. “My message to all young Emirati women is that, despite your disability, follow your dreams. Always believe in your capabilities and try as much as you can to reach your goals, until you choose a different pathway. Follow what you want always and enjoy the journey," she said.