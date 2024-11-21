UAE's equestrian star, a fresh graduate, eyes glory at global stage

Photos: Supplied

Equestrian rider Omar Al Mazouqi, who has represented the UAE on global stage and has the honour of being the nation's flag bearer at the Paris Olympics 2024, now has another accomplishment to his credit.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old graduated with a double bachelor’s degree – in Sociology and Philosophy – from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi. At the graduation ceremony, he addressed his fellow graduates and was also honoured with a special award.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Omar underlined the support that he got from his university as he pursued his sporting career.

“The university understood my commitment to representing my country at the Paris Olympics and offered me the flexibility to attend my classes online. This option was invaluable as it allowed me to focus on preparing for the Olympics in Europe. I followed a rigorous daily routine of an average of four to five hours of practice, balancing gym workouts with horse riding. It was challenging but it paid off ultimately.”

Winning accolades

From his national debut at the age of nine to his first international event at 12, it was evident that Omar would be a force to be reckoned with in equestrian riding.

At the age of 15, he secured a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games 2018, becoming the first UAE national to do so.

Recently, Omar became the first Arab rider to receive the FEI Rising Star award 2024, following a remarkable campaign that saw him reach the final round at the Paris Games.

“While I had hoped for a medal, I was still proud of my performance. Representing the UAE for the first time in this category was a truly rewarding experience,” he said.

Notably, Omar is also the youngest Arab to qualify for the Olympic Games— a remarkable feat that places him among the Top 20 in the World Under-25.

Recounting how he got into the sport, Omar said: “My love for horses began when I was three years old, thanks to my father, who has been involved in this sport since the early 1980s. He played a key role in developing the sport in the country. Having him by my side throughout my career has been incredible. With his extensive experience, we’ve achieved remarkable results both individually and as a team, representing our country. It’s been a collective effort, guided by my father, my coaches, and my family."

‘Fans made it unforgettable’

Omar said the experience of competing at the Paris Olympics became even more unforgettable due to the unwavering support from Emirati fans.

“Attending the Paris Olympics as a UAE rider was an unforgettable experience, especially when I saw groups of Emirati supporters at the venue. Despite the seven-hour distance between the UAE and France, they went out of their way to travel and cheer for us.”

The UAE had finished 18th in the show jumping team competition at the Paris Games. “They (our supporters) stayed updated on our progress, followed social media, and their presence truly lifted our spirits, pushing us to perform at our best. The support from Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Al Shira’a Stables has also been incredible.”

Meanwhile, as the countdown to the 2025 World Cup qualification in Switzerland begins, Omar remains focused and determined.

“The World Cup qualification in Switzerland in 2025 is going to be challenging. We need to put in the effort and do our utmost to qualify. We already have a clear plan in place, and we’re working hard towards our goal,” said the UAE national.

He also aspires to take part in the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

'Never gave up'

Omar recalled a time when he suffered from a major injury. "One of my grave injuries was when I broke my nose, which required me to take a six-week break to fully recover. It was in 2017 when I was about 14-15 years old. I never considered giving up, though. My father always motivated me to keep working hard. "There's a saying, 'If you never fall off a horse, you'll never become a true rider'," he quipped. Elevating UAE's equestrian market Omar has combined his love for the sport with a vision to elevate the UAE's equestrian market. "I am sponsored by CWD, a renowned global brand recognised for its premium five-star equipment for horses and riders. This partnership inspired me to explore this field. With strong support from my parents, I decided to bring innovative products to the UAE market. So far, the journey has been progressing well." Academic pursuits Omar now plans to pursue a Master's in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership. "The ethical perspective has always encouraged me to think differently. Sociology, society, and sports have consistently offered me unique viewpoints as well. Pursuing my Master's in Leadership and Diplomacy aligns with my longstanding interest in these areas. Diplomacy and politics involve representing your country, much like being an ambassador. "To me, being an ambassador for UAE sports carries immense significance and comes with great responsibility," added the Emirati.