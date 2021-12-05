UAE's empowering of women is a success story to be told globally, says senior official

'Gender equality is of paramount importance, and the constitution guarantees equal rights for men and women'

The UAE women’s success in empowering women has been impressive and women should influence the business world for a better tomorrow by working together, participants of the AHK Business Women Forum said.

"These are exceptional moments for women in the UAE. Women and men are equal partners in society. Gender equality is of paramount importance, and the constitution guarantees equal rights for men and women," said Hafsa Al Ulama, UAE Ambassador to Germany, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The UAE success in empowering women has been impressive and inspiring. The UAE's track record of empowering women is a story to be told globally and an example to be followed around the world,” she added.

"We can't do without the potential offered by women as we shape our future," emphasized Claudia Dörr-Voß, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

"To ensure that female talent is not wasted, we need female role models as positive examples of successful women. Furthermore, we need to work together on removing all the barriers in the way of our female talent, including funding instruments like venture capital. And it is important for women to network with one another and to make the business community more female," she added.

Sabine Krafzel-Khourdaji, chairwoman of AHK Business Women Forum, said, "The world of today is facing enormous challenges, too many of them "manmade". The time is ripe for "Women Change Makers". They are needed more than ever for their natural talent of team play and social consciousness. The world of today needs to change. All of us need to work together, respectfully at eye level – for the benefit of the generations to come."

