UAE’s Eid Al Adha 2026 prayer timings: What you need to know

As residents across the UAE prepare to celebrate Eid Al Adha, this year’s festival comes after weeks of regional tension linked to the Iran war.

There is, however, a stronger sense of hope ahead of Eid, with Reuters and AP reporting progress towards a possible US-Iran deal aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said a deal had been “largely negotiated”, though final agreement has not yet been reached.

Against that backdrop, mosques in the UAE are expected to welcome worshippers in the early hours of Wednesday, May 27, for congregational prayers marking one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

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Worshippers across the UAE are expected to gather shortly after sunrise for Eid Al Adha prayers, with timings varying slightly across the Emirates.

What time should you head to the mosque?

Eid prayers are typically held about 15 to 20 minutes after sunrise, which means they will be held between 5.42am and 5.56am, depending on where you are in the UAE. As mosques are expected to be busy, worshippers are advised to arrive as early as 5.30am.

Abu Dhabi

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, Eid Al Adha prayers are expected to be held at the following timings:

Abu Dhabi City: 5.51am

Al Ain: 5.45am

Zayed City: 5.56am

Dubai

Based on the 20-minute-after-sunrise rule, Eid prayers in Dubai are expected to be held at 5.47am.

Sharjah

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah confirmed via WhatsApp that Eid prayers are expected to be held at 5.45am.

Ajman

Ajman generally follows timings similar to Sharjah, with Eid prayers expected at 5.45am.

Umm Al Quwain

Eid prayers are expected to be held at 5.44am.

Ras Al Khaimah

Mosques across the emirate are expected to host Eid prayers at 5.43am.

Fujairah

The Eid prayer timing is expected to be 5.43am.

Sunnahs and etiquette of Eid prayer

Muslims observe several recommended practices before heading for Eid prayers.

These include:

• Performing ghusl, or ritual bathing, wearing the best clothes and applying perfume

• Walking to the mosque or prayer ground if possible

• Taking one route to the prayer and returning by a different route

The Eid prayer itself consists of two units, or rak‘ahs, with additional takbeers.

Families and friends typically gather after prayers to exchange greetings and begin Eid celebrations together, marking the start of the holiday across the UAE.

What is Udhiya?

The sacrifice, known as Udhiya or Qurbani, is performed after the Eid Al Adha prayer. The ritual begins after the Eid prayers, with the meat typically shared among family, neighbours and those in need.

The sacrifice is usually carried out using livestock such as sheep, goats, cows or camels, and is associated with commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith.

In the UAE, residents are advised to use approved slaughterhouses and authorised services rather than slaughtering animals in homes, streets or public areas.