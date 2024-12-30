UAE's cosmic line-up: When is the first lunar event in 2025?

The supermoon on October 17, 2024. KT file photo: Shihab

The first lunar event of 2025 is set to take place as early as January 3, when there will be conjunction of the Moon with Venus and Saturn (post-sunset). There is another sky event the very next day — the occultation of Saturn by the Moon (post-sunset) on January 4.

The Emirates Astronomical Society has identified 16 prominent lunar events that will grace the Earth's skies in 2025.

After the two events in the first week of January, the full moon will occult Mars (post-sunset) on both January 13 and 14.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Board Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that February 1 will witness the Moon's close approach to Venus (post-sunset).

On March 2, a conjunction between the crescent moon and Venus will occur (post-sunset). The Earth will experience a total lunar eclipse, often referred to as a "blood moon", on March 13 and 14 (nighttime), followed by a partial solar eclipse on March 29.

Al Jarwan explained that on June 22, a conjunction will take place between the crescent moon, Venus, and the Pleiades star cluster (pre-sunrise). On July 22, another conjunction will occur between the crescent moon, Venus, and Jupiter (pre-sunrise). The crescent moon will approach Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury (pre-sunrise) on August 19 and 20. Additionally, a second total lunar eclipse will occur on September 7, followed by a second partial solar eclipse on September 21.