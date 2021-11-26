UAE's biggest talent show by people of determination set to wow Dubai

Three-hour extravaganza to feature fashion show, theatrical, musical and dance performances

by Saman Haziq Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 12:09 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 12:10 PM

The UAE’s biggest inclusive event is taking place today (November 26) in Dubai and what makes it special is that it is being pulled together by some super talented kids of determination.

Titled Fame - which stands for fashion, art, music and entertainment – the event is a one-of-a-kind fashion show and musical extravaganza that seeks to offer an inclusive platform for exceptionally talented performers, artists through these four creative channels.

The unique, annual non-profit show will feature 40 people of determination, who will be taking part in the spectacular show that is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre Ballroom. For the first time ever, the show will feature an all-inclusive catwalk show backed by international fashion designer Rina Dhaka and Dubai-based jewellery designer Nikarika Momtaz.

The three-hour live extravaganza will feature a unique theatrical performance which will showcase the impact that Covid-19 has had on mental health of children, young people and their families – highlighting the incredible strength and resilience of one of the UAE’s most progressive communities. It will also include a fashion show, energetic musical and dance performances, all from some of the country’s brightest young people of determination.

During the pandemic, Fame organised a number of online initiatives bringing together young people of determination from different parts of the world to participate in interactive activities such as a virtual fashion show, cookery and painting workshops, dance competitions and quiz nights to name a few.

“Using these creative platforms, we focused on managing change, social isolation through social skills, mindfulness and community support. This year’s show aims to highlight the incredible resilience these young talents have shown during times of emotional turbulence. We hope this raises awareness for those working with people of determination to look past labels and encourage working collaboratively with families and communities to find creative methods to support the mental well-being of the determined, said Zahra Ahmed, former school counsellor and Co-director of Fame.

The show has been choreographed and crafted to ensure each individual with determination gets sufficient support, access and time to display their love for arts while inspiring others like themselves, to overcome self-stigma and explore their inner potential. The production is supported by Tender Hearts, Sedra and Step-Up Academy.

Fame is a free community event which hopes to attract an audience from all walks of life.

“Ultimately it is my hope that this year's Fame can touch a wider audience that reaches beyond the special needs community, to come forward and enjoy the talents of our determined children and young adults,” added Rosy Ahmed, founder and organiser of Fame and CEO of Purple Venture Events.

Attendees at the event will be required to present proof of having received any Covid vaccine recognised by the government or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.