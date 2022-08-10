UAE’s back-to-school deals: Win prizes worth over Dh2 million, family holiday to Disneyland Paris

Hypermarkets, supermarkets launch campaigns as summer holidays draw to a close

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 11:00 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 4:32 PM

Several hypermarkets and retailers have launched ‘back to school’ campaigns, offering discounts up to 75 per cent discount on a wide range of products as schools gear up to reopen after the summer vacation.

The discounts and prizes worth millions of dirhams will be offered to UAE shoppers on thousands of products including school supplies, apparel, stationery, and electronic devices until early September - on both online and brick-and-mortar platforms.

Sharjah has announced a back-to-school shopping drive which will give discounts of up to 75 per cent at the emirate’s shopping malls, libraries and stationery shops.

As UAE schools returned to in-person sessions this year, retailers say stationary sales have further improved.

“For the last two years, virtual classes have affected back-to-school season enormously, with stationary sales dropping by almost 50 per cent in 2020 before they recovered slightly in 2021.

Interestingly, the demand for stationary was compensated by electronics as parents prepared for home-schooling with printers, toners, laptops, tablets and more. This year, we expect stationary sales to reach pre-pandemic levels as students return to the classroom and we are proud to be supporting families across the UAE,” says Christophe Orcet, head of commercial and operations of Carrefour UAE.

Below is the list of special deals announced by retailers as part of the ‘back to school’ package:

- Sharaf DG: The electronics retailer has also special rates as part of the ‘back to school’ promotion and also offers customers a chance to win prizes worth Dh2 million. Shoppers can also win a laptop or tablet purchase with a value of up to Dh5,000 every day. Every customer will walk away with assured gifts on the purchase of laptops, tablets, monitors and printers. This year, Sharaf DG is also inviting book donations at their retail outlets. Families can bring old and used books to Sharaf DG and get gift vouchers for contributing to the noble cause. Books will be recycled with a trusted partner for further use.

- Safeer Supermarket/Hypermarket: It has introduced special deals for school bags, lunch boxes, water bottles, pens, pencils, crayons, notebooks, paper, drawing pad charts, calculators and geometry boxes. It also offers an extensive collection of kids’ cartoon characters like Frozen, Hello Kitty, Batman, Superman, etc. The offer is available across all Safeer Market, My Safeer, Macro Emirates and also selected Smart Baby stores in the UAE from August 1 to September 16.

-Jumbo: The UAE-based electronics firm is offering massive discounts on laptops, tablets, headsets, monitors, and other school-centric essentials from August 5 to September 4. In addition, customers will also have a chance to win Dh25,000 in school fees and a laptop worth Dh2,999 every day on a purchase of Dh1,000 worth of products. An additional 15 per cent discount is offered on select laptops to students.

-Carrefour: The leading retailer offers up to 50 per cent off on school supplies such as electronics, stationary, food and more. In addition, an exclusive discount of up to 30 per cent is offered for members of Majid Al Futtaim’s loyalty programme. On a spend of Dh50, shoppers can also win a range of prizes including a family holiday to Disneyland Paris, an electric scooter and an iPad. Many brands including Sharpie, Maxi and Post also offer exclusive discounts of up to 30 per cent off for the loyalty programme Share. The campaign will run till the end of August.

-Sharjah Co-operative Society: The government-backed retailer has launched its own promotional offers which will run until September 4. The shoppers will win valuable prizes, including scholarships worth Dh10,000; laptops worth Dh36,990; mobile phones worth Dh37,990; iPads worth Dh11,990; and coupons worth Dh1,000.

-Typo: The Australian-born retailer has introduced a special ‘back to school’ collection of different items. It offers products across a range of categories including travel and tech accessories, bags, lighting and décor items, novelty cards, gifts, diaries and planners, stationery kits, water bottles and much more.

-Geant: The retailer offers customers great value and variety on a wide variety of school items from August 15 to September 4 across its hypermarkets and supermarkets. It will also launch an online gamification concept shop and win during the campaign. There will be dedicated sections in the store including school bags, bottles, lunch bags, stationery and smaller stationary items as well as high-value electronics such as laptops, headphones, iPads and tablets. Shoppers will win vouchers for spending Dh250 or more at hypermarkets and Dh75 or more at supermarkets.

ALSO READ: