UAE flights diverted, rescheduled due to massive fire at Bangladesh airport

The fire was seen at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka

Published: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 3:17 PM

Updated: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 5:22 PM

A flydubai flight from Dubai bound for Dhaka was diverted mid-air after a massive fire broke out at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday, October 18.

The fire began at around 2.30pm Dhaka time (12.30pm, UAE time), and all flight operations have been suspended, according to Bangladeshi media reports.

Flydubai flight FZ 8369, meanwhile, left Dubai at 11.20am (local time).

A spokesperson for the Dubai-based carrier told Khaleej Times: “Due to the temporary closure of Dhaka International Airport (DAC), flydubai flight FZ 8369 from Dubai International (DXB) to DAC on 18 October has diverted to Kolkata (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport)."

The plane is still mid-air as of this writing and the spokesperson assured: “Passengers will be provided with refreshments and will continue their journey to Dhaka later today (October 18). We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers."

In another travel disruption amid the ongoing emergency, Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia has rescheduled its flight to Dhaka.

The flight, originally set to depart at 2.55pm UAE time today, has been rescheduled to 6pm, according to the airline's website.

Bangladeshi media reports said that flights have been suspended at the airport, and all aircraft stationed in hangars are being relocated to prevent potential damage.

Thirty-six firefighting units are already working to douse the flames, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell said.