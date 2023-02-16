UAE's Abrahamic Family House opens: Design and names of mosque, church, synagogue explained

The 3 places of worship were named after Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar; Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; and Moses Ben Maimon, 12th-century Jewish philosopher

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 10:33 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 10:49 PM

The Abrahamic Family House has been inaugurated in the UAE Capital, sending out a fresh message of tolerance and coexistence. Featuring a mosque, church and a synagogue in the same compound, the interfaith complex on Saadiyat Island was designed by architect Sir David Adjaye.

The compound will be open to the public from March 1, and visits will be allowed from 10am. Residents and visitors will have to make prior bookings before their visit.

The project's design was first unveiled by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at a global gathering in New York in 2019.

A place for learning, dialogue and worship, the Abrahamic Family House is a cultural landmark that epitomises the shared values of harmonious coexistence and understanding among the three Abrahamic faiths of Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

Design explained

Authorities had earlier explained how the design is characterised by an iconic geometric architecture of three cubes. "The structures represent the unified commonality and mutual coexistence between the three religions while evoking the traditional architecture and retaining the individualism of each of the three faiths," the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office had said.

"During the design phases of the houses of worship, members of religious communities worldwide (were) engaged and consulted to ensure consistency with and adherence to the respective religion's requirements and teachings."

Each design aspect is brought to life through the "architectural features and unique constructional details of the facades, the external and internal views, the columns, and the windows and vaults". These reflect the unique characteristics of each of the three Abrahamic faiths.

3 places of worship and their names

The three places of worship were named after Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar; Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; and Moses Ben Maimon, 12th-century Jewish philosopher.

It will welcome visitors from all over the world to worship, learn and engage in dialogue. "In addition, the complex will offer a variety of daily programmes and activities and host international conferences and world summits that promote harmonious coexistence within communities," the media office had said.

ALSO READ: