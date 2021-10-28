UAE's 8-month Analog Mission to begin on November 4

Abdallah Al Hammadi, Saleh Al Ameri will embark on journey to simulate space-like conditions on Earth

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 7:30 PM

The UAE's first Analog Mission will begin on November 4, the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted on Thursday.

CrewOne members Abdallah Al Hammadi and Saleh Al Ameri will embark on an 8-month journey to simulate space-like conditions on Earth in partnership with NASA and the Russian IBMP Institute.

Their mission will take place at the NEK ground-based analogue facility in Moscow alongside other participants from different countries. The mission is part of the Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station (SIRIUS) 20/21 and will focus on studying the effects of long-duration isolation and confinement on human psychology and physiology.

Experts said the UAE would be able to contribute to understanding the science behind such missions. It is seen as a bid to prepare the nation for more ambitious space exploration challenges such as the Mars 2117 Programme.