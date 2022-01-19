UAE's 4th Industrial Revolution strategy focuses on advancing national economy

Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022

The UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy focuses on advancing the national economy by driving innovation with the latest emerging technologies, said Rahul Misra, Vice President – Business Applications, Lower Gulf, Oracle.

Misra said during a conference organised by Khaleej Times and Oracle in Dubai.

The conference was attended by senior government officials from the Department of Finance, Dubai Health Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality and others.

The US technology major’s second cloud region in the UAE also went live on Wednesday.

Located in Abu Dhabi, the new cloud region, and the previously launched region in Dubai will offer all Oracle Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Applications.

Misra said the two cloud regions will provide a secure, advanced, and agile platform for organisations to leverage the full potential of the latest digital technologies.

“The availability of this second-generation digital infrastructure will act as a major catalyst for further accelerating the implementation of cloud technologies in the UAE,” he said, adding that IDC estimated that public cloud services adoption is accelerating at a CAGR of 28 per cent year on year between 2020 and 2025 in the UAE. IDC projects that the growth momentum will continue.

He added that a growing number of organisations in the UAE have migrated some or all their on-premises IT infrastructure deployments to SaaS, IaaS and PaaS cloud environments and are realising a range of benefits as a result.

“These include anywhere/anytime access, open-ended scalability, infrastructure flexibility, rapid deployment, and shorter time to market. One of the most sought-after benefits, not surprisingly, is cost reduction. These significant cost savings are channelled back into the local economy, thus making an important contribution to the national digital economy,” added Misra.

