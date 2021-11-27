UAE: Zayed Higher Organisation to train people of determination in making artificial limbs

Initiative will create a community of qualified and employable people of determination

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, who signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karl Schmidt, General Manager of Bauerfeind ME and OTB. Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 10:27 PM

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed a joint venture contract with a German healthcare equipment manufacturer to train people of determination in making artificial limbs and other medical devices.

The initiative will enable Bauerfeind ME’s affiliate Orthopedic Technic Berlin (OTB) to employ and train people of determination to produce prosthetics and orthotics at the ZHO facility in Abu Dhabi.

“The initiative will train the people of determination in manufacturing medical devices like prosthetics and orthotics by using Artificial intelligence (AI) and distributing the devices globally. It will create a community of qualified and employable people of determination to take up opportunities in new fields that are available in the current employment market,” said Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, who signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karl Schmidt, General Manager of Bauerfeind ME and OTB, at the UAE Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Prosthetics are custom-fitting artificial limbs for persons with limb loss, while orthotics medical devices to reduce foot pain in patients. OTB Bauerfeind will conduct training workshops at Khawarizmi Training Solutions in Bahia, Abu Dhabi with specialist trainers in manufacturing these devices.

“The ZHO centre in Abu Dhabi is an ideal production training facility for people of determination. We will enable them educationally, functionally, culturally, and socially in line with their abilities and aspirations towards the effectiveness of community roles and to achieve social development,” said Schmidt.