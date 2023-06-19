UAE: Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala this year

The country is home to more than 3.5 million Indian expats, with a majority of them hailing from Kerala

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 10:26 AM Last updated: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 10:27 AM

The Zayed Charity Marathon will be held in the Indian state of Kerala later this year.

Established in 2001, under the guidance of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the marathon bears the name of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The marathon represents the UAE’s vision of spreading love and peace across the world and Sheikh Zayed’s passion for supporting charitable causes.

The Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Marathon led by Chairman Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hilal Al Kaabi held a meeting with visiting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dubai. Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, members of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Marathon Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi and Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, and prominent NRI businessman and chairman of LuLu Group International Yusuffali MA were also part of the meeting.

Lt. Gen. Al Kaabi explained the details of the unique event, celebrating the charitable spirit of the UAE’s Founding Father. The key objective of the marathon is to raise funds for the advancement of the healthcare sector especially for needy people.

Lt. Gen. Al Kaabi stressed that the main reason for selecting Kerala is due to the high number of expats from the state residing in UAE and the love and affection they show towards Emiratis.

Vijayan praised the UAE’s gesture in choosing Kerala to be the first state to host this prestigious event in India.

“It’s an honour for Kerala to be selected for this global event,” he said while offering full support for the successful conduct of the marathon, in connection with the UAE National Day later this year.

Vijayan lauded the hard work and dedication of the Malayali diaspora, which has resulted in the state being selected to host the marathon. “Now, all of you need to make the marathon a success,” he said.

Sudhir noted that the initiative will further boost the strong friendly relations between UAE and India, especially Kerala. “It’s an honour not for Kerala but for the entire country,” Sudhir underlined.

A high-level steering committee will be formed by the Kerala Government to coordinate and finalise the several aspects for holding such an international event in the state. The various aspects of organising this event will be coordinated by the Indian Embassy. Lt. Gen. Al Kaabi thanked Yusuffali for his efforts in this regard and appreciated the role played by him in supporting the UAE-India relationship.

