UAE: Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation turns 30

The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation marked its 30th anniversary on Friday, August 5.
Over the years, the Foundation has contributed significantly to alleviating the suffering of underprivileged families in most Least Developed Countries (LDCs).
Hamad Salem Kardous Al Amri, director-general of the Foundation said, “The foundation's humanitarian aid, programmes and projects reached more than 188 countries around the world without racial, religious or geographic discrimination, and it is looking forward to developing its activities through new initiatives, modern studies and partnerships with national authorities.”
Upon launching the charitable non-profit and non-governmental foundation on August 5, 1992, Sheikh Zayed allocated a $1 billion-endowment fund, the largest in the region at that time, to use its proceeds in financing charitable and humanitarian works in UAE and abroad. The funds were used for a wide-ranging educational, health, social, relief and services sectors.
The Foundation builds on the rich charity legacy of the nation’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who once said, "The rich must help the poor, and God Almighty granted us this fortune to develop our country, and help develop other countries as well."
