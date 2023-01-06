UAE: Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee meet to review nominations

The 2023 honoree(s) will be announced next month in Abu Dhabi

Supplied photo

by Ashish Mehta Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 5:58 PM

The six-member judging committee for the fourth edition of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity are meeting in Rome to review nominations and decide on the 2023 honoree(s) to be announced next month in Abu Dhabi.

The members aim to recognise and support individuals and/or entities working tirelessly and selflessly across divides to create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

“The world has an urgent need for mutual respect, solidarity, and understanding. This award embodies all of these values and I look forward to honouring this year’s recipients and their commitment to advancing human fraternity,” UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilisations Miguel Ángel Moratinos said.

Dr Ouided Bouchamaoui, a member of the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2015, said: “Through this award, we can bring a diverse range of voices into our global conversation on fraternity. I wish the nominees success in their journeys and that they become role models through their work and initiatives around the world.”

Kailash Satyarthi, 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist, pointed out: “I am looking for people and groups with the light of compassion to make long-lasting changes in society. We need strong actions and bold ideas to make a beautiful, more just, and equitable world.”

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Secretary-General and Muslim Council of Elders Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, said: “It is important that we seek understanding and respect between all peoples and solidify the principles of human fraternity – that is why the award aims to highlight individuals and organisations that contribute to making long-term impact and who are building a framework for initiatives and ideas that foster the development of a more harmonious global human community.”

Other two judging committee members are former Vice President of Costa Rica Dr Epsy Campbell Barr and Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation at the Holy See Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. The judging committee will select the honoree(s), who will be awarded $1 million in support of their efforts and for the continuation of their work in advancing human fraternity, collaborating across divides, and driving real progress.

The Award was launched in 2019 after Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and Professor Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, co-signed the historic Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi.